Mauritzen 50th anniversary

Kevin and Kim Mauritzen of Bradley celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a trip to the Rio Mar Resort in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.

Kevin married the former Kim Bertrand on April 5, 1975, at Maternity BVM Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.

The couple has two children: April and Rodney Whittington of Bradley, and Adam and Nicole Mauritzen of Kankakee. They also have five grandchildren.

Kevin retired from BASF, and Kim was a bank teller and picture framer. They enjoy traveling in their free time.