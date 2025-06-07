Birth announcements

Riverside Medical Center

John Bush and Jade Raines, Kankakee, boy, John (Jayce) Henry VI, May 27, sixth child.

Dazhae Qualls, Kankakee, boy, Gerael My’Zhae, May 28, first child.

Collin and Bradie Ryan, Kankakee, girl, Lowen Jacqueline, May 29, third child.

Julius Ledesma and Brooke Devereaux, Bradley, boy, Judah Mac, May 31, fourth child.

Michael Vallos and Veronica Campos-Perez, Kankakee, boy, Romeo Arthur, June 1, third child.

Jacob and Lesa Barwegen, Clifton, boy, Kai Jacob, June 2, third child.

DeAngelo Strickling and Cheme Williams, Kankakee, girl, Miley Mariha, June 1, third child.