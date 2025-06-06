It’s time to uplug and play at Bourbonnais’ Grove

The Village of Bourbonnais' free Sesquicentennial kickoff event, "Hooray, Bourbonnais!" is set for Saturday, May 17, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at The Grove at Goselin Park. (Provided by Village of Bourbonnais/Matt Cashore/Matt Cashore)

BOURBONNAIS — We are really in tune with our cellphones and other electronic visual gadgets.

It is hard not to see a person walking down the street engrossed in their device.

The same can be said at sporting events, people eating at restaurants and even when sitting on a bench at a pub lice park.

It got Bourbonnais Marketing and Community Engagement Lindy Case thinking.

What can you do to at least get these people to unplug, if only for a couple of hours?

“One of my favorite spots at The Grove is the Village Green event lawn and the Viewing Hill,” Casey said.

The Grover is part of Robert Goselin Memorial Park located behind the Bourbonnais Municipal Center. It opened a year ago.

“Watching people gather and interact in those spaces sparked a nostalgic sense of good, old-fashioned fun, Casey said.

That was the starting point for “Unplug and Play at The Grove.”

“Unplug and Play is designed to encourage residents of all ages to enjoy an electronics-free afternoon outdoors at The Grove,” Casey said.

The first of five scheduled Unplug events this summer season, is scheduled for 1-4 p.m., Sunday.

The event is designed to encourage residents of all ages to enjoy a fun, electronics-free afternoon outdoors.

It’s a time to relax, connect, and play on the green with a variety of lawn games and activities perfect for friends and families, according to a release from the village of Bourbonais.

No registration is required, and the event is completely free.

Residents and visitors can enjoy a variety of oversized lawn games and activities, including Jenga, Connect Four, checkers, tic-tac-toe, cornhole, ladder toss, Spikeball, and more.

“In an age where screens are everywhere, this event is about promoting real connection — with each other and the outdoors,” Casey said.

There’s something for everyone to enjoy — no batteries or Wi-Fi required, Casey said.

Americans spend an average of 6 hours and 40 minutes per day glued to the screens of their electronic devices - computers, phones, and other electronic devices, according to a study released in March by Comparitech, a reviews, advice, and information website for consumer security products.

That is only two minutes more than the world average, the study said.

Experts say unplugging for even just a few hours can help reduce stress, improve sleep, enhance focus and productivity, increase creativity and help you communicate with others.

There is even the National Day of Unplugging celebrated on the first Friday of March. It encourages people to disconnect from technology for 24 hours and engage in real-world activities that promote mindfulness, connection and well-being.

Unplug and Play at The Grove is just one of many events scheduled for The Grove, which features a splash pad, playground and stage.

“Visit villageofbourbonnais.com to learn more and explore the village’s full summer calendar — with 53 events and counting, there’s something for everyone at The Grove, Casey said.

