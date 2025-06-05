Friday Night Concert Series to resume in Kankakee

A mainstay of summer entertainment in Kankakee, the Friday Night Concert Series kicks off this week with Rock Night at the city’s downtown Hill Stage.
The free, family-friendly events take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. every other Friday through Aug. 15.
They feature live performances by local and regional bands spanning genres as well as rotating food and drink vendors.
The Hill Stage is located on the corner of Schuyler Avenue and Station Street; in case of rain, the event is moved to the patio behind the train depot.
Attendees are invited to bring their lawn chairs, appetites and friends, as the concerts are made for warm summer nights and good company.
2025 lineup
June 6: Rock Night
- Music: Lever + JD and the Phuzz
June 20: New Orleans-style Jazz Night
- Music: Third City Brass Band, Four Star BB
- Food: Martinez Tacos
- Bar: Knack Brewing
July 11: Bluegrass Night
- Music: Todd Hazelrigg and Friends, Wheels North
- Food: MiaBella’s Pizza
- Bar: Knack Brewing
Aug. 1: R&B Night
- Music: 10 Grand Band, Midnight Sun
- Food: Brother George’s BBQ
- Bar: The Venu’ Lounge
Aug. 15: Groove Night
- Music: Astro Circus, The Simsons
- Food: Essential Smoothies
- Bar: The Lush Vine
See the Downtown Kankakee Facebook page for full lineups, food vendors and weather updates.