Friday Night Concert Series to resume in Kankakee

Attendees listen to Third City Brass Band perform on the Hill Stage on July 23, 2024 during the monthly installment of Friday Night Concert Series, hosted by Downtown Kankakee. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

A mainstay of summer entertainment in Kankakee, the Friday Night Concert Series kicks off this week with Rock Night at the city’s downtown Hill Stage.

The free, family-friendly events take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. every other Friday through Aug. 15.

They feature live performances by local and regional bands spanning genres as well as rotating food and drink vendors.

The Hill Stage is located on the corner of Schuyler Avenue and Station Street; in case of rain, the event is moved to the patio behind the train depot.

Attendees are invited to bring their lawn chairs, appetites and friends, as the concerts are made for warm summer nights and good company.

2025 lineup

June 6: Rock Night

Music: Lever + JD and the Phuzz

June 20: New Orleans-style Jazz Night

Music: Third City Brass Band, Four Star BB

Food: Martinez Tacos

Bar: Knack Brewing

July 11: Bluegrass Night

Music: Todd Hazelrigg and Friends, Wheels North

Food: MiaBella’s Pizza

Bar: Knack Brewing

Aug. 1: R&B Night

Music: 10 Grand Band, Midnight Sun

Food: Brother George’s BBQ

Bar: The Venu’ Lounge

Aug. 15: Groove Night

Music: Astro Circus, The Simsons

Food: Essential Smoothies

Bar: The Lush Vine

See the Downtown Kankakee Facebook page for full lineups, food vendors and weather updates.