Bradley-Bourbonnais blanks Minooka in sectional semifinal rematch

NORMAL − Ever since losing 10-0 to Minooka in the sectional semifinals a season ago, the Bradley-Bourbonnais softball team has been wanting another crack at the Indians.

When the Boilermakers finally got their chance Tuesday in the Class 4A Normal Community West Sectional semifinals, they made sure the 371-day wait was worth it.

The Boilermakers blanked the Indians 4-0 Tuesday behind another dominant postseason outing from Lydia Hammond, who tossed a four-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts.

Hammond said it felt good to get a little payback on Minooka after last season’s disappointing finish.

“It was awesome because last year it didn’t quite go this way, it was actually more of the opposite,” she said. “So this year to come out and really take advantage of the field and being able to put the ball in play was really crucial for us today.”

Also crucial for the Boilermakers was Hammond continuing her dominant postseason.

This was her second seven-inning shutout in three games this postseason, with the other game being an 11-inning win for the Boilermakers in which she allowed one run. In 25 innings in those three games, she has allowed just 16 hits and racked up 37 strikeouts.

She also has elevated her game in big moments in these games to kill rallies. On Tuesday, when Minooka put runners on second and third with one out and the Boilermakers leading 3-0, she got two strikeouts to end the threat.

“I’m not going to lie, it’s definitely an uncomfy feeling having runners on base and knowing they’re really close to scoring,” Hammond said. “I honestly feel like I do better under pressure.”

After seeing Hammond make big pitch after big pitch all season, Bradley-Bourbonnais coach Haylee Austell said Hammond channels her competitiveness when it matters most.

“The sign of a really, really great talent is when you don’t think she can go one more gear, there’s one more gear,” Austell said. “That’s Lydia Hammond. She truly finds a way when her back’s against the wall. That’s when she’s at her best, and she gets better as the day goes on.”

Against Hammond, the top five hitters of Minooka’s lineup went 1 for 13 with six strikeouts. Crumly, who was hitting .451 on the season with 11 home runs, and Gracie Anderson, who was hitting .477 with eight home runs, were a combined 0 for 5 with a walk and five strikeouts.

The Boilermakers went up 1-0 in the first on an RBI single from Suttyn Hop that drove in Bristol Schriefer. Bella Pusateri drove in Tristin Woods with an infield single in the second, and Alayna Sykes drove in Liv Woolman with an RBI groundout in the sixth. Hop delivered again in the seventh with a single to drive in Schriefer.

“I feel like it was a really good team effort,” Schriefer said. “We’re seeing the ball really well and having an approach up at the plate, and just executing.”

Schriefer was 2 for 4 with a double and two runs, Woolman was 2 for 4 with two doubles and a run, and Hop was 2 for 4 with two RBIs.

For Minooka, Carr was 2 for 3, Jaelle Hamilton was 1 for 3 with a double, and Payton Psinas was 1 for 3 with a single.

The loss ended the Indians’ bid for a second straight sectional title and forced the program to say goodbye to a seven-player senior class that was able to wrap their careers with consecutive regional crowns.

“It comes from hard work,” coach Mark Brown said. “There’s no magic pill, nothing like that. They really did a great job showing up every day and working, and that’s contagious. They really kind of got our program going again the last couple years.”

As the Boilermakers head into Friday’s sectional championship, Austell said the team is looking to continue to make a name for itself in the program. Even with four straight regional titles for the program, this year’s team has plenty of new faces compared to recent years.

“We have had a really great run these last four, five, six years, but this talent and these players aren’t necessarily a part of that,” she said. “They’re writing their own legacy, and it’s been really fantastic to watch them do that.”