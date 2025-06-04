A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: What a wonderful world

This is my favorite time of year. After sitting in the cold for months on end, dressing in layers upon layers, it’s more than welcome to have warmth back in our world.

There was a day in February that reached nearly 50 degrees and I almost cried tears of relief from truly feeling the sun after so long.

As the days have gotten consistently warmer, one of my favorite of life’s pleasures has returned – windows-open season. That time when it’s nice enough to open them up for some warmth and a breeze, but cool enough that you don’t need to run the AC.

That first time of the season when you can drive with the window down is like heaven on earth. Sure, you’re still driving amongst many who shouldn’t have their license but, with the right tune, even that is tolerable.

Some of my most peaceful moments have come at a time when the window is open and the music is humming. There was a day in high school when we had a delayed start. It was spring and the sun was shining. I opened my bedroom window and flipped on my turn table.

As “Listen to the Music” rolled through the speaker, I enjoyed a slice of cinnamon toast and wished that I could capture the feeling of that moment. No rush, no chaos. Just peace.

A similar moment happened in college toward the end of my junior year. I enjoyed a sunny walk back from campus to my apartment and pulled clean sheets out of the dryer. I opened my bedroom window and played “What A Wonderful World” by James Taylor and Simon & Garfunkel.

Fresh sheets, a great tune, the feeling of sunshine and the impending conclusion of the school year? What a wonderful world, indeed.

Time seems to go faster and faster. We’re not even technically into summer, but life is so busy that it feels almost over. And then comes the cold again.

While the cold isn’t my favorite, I do appreciate living in a place with seasons – it makes you appreciate when you do get to open a window again.