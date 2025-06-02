Weekly lunch and music lunch event at Bourbonnais’ Grove kicks off Wednesday

The Grove at Goselin Park in Bourbonnais will host its first Lunchtime Bites and Beats event Wednesday. (Provided by Village of Bourbonnais/Matt Cashore/Matt Cashore)

BOURBONNAIS – Lunchtime Bites and Beats returns for its second year at The Grove at Robert Goselin Memorial Park in Bourbonnais.

The first event of the 2025 season kicks off from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday. It is free and open to the public on Festival Street located behind the Bourbonnais Municipal Center, 700 Main St. NW.

Providing the bites this Wednesday is Cousins Maine Lobster and MiaBella’s Pizza. The beats are provided by acoustic singer/songwriter Shelby Ryan.

With the exception of June 18 and 25, Lunchtime Bites and Beats takes place Wednesdays through September. It features rotating food trucks accompanied by live tunes.

The June 11 Eats and Beats features Bamboo Island Snack Shack and Tacos El Guadalajara No. i. Acoustic performance features Jake Vaughn.