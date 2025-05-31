Illinois Wesleyan announces spring Dean’s List

llinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington recently announced its Dean’s List for the spring semester. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a GPA of 3.50 or better during the semester, based on 4.0 for straight As.

Included on the list are the following area students: Liam Bivona, of Manteno; Kaylee Brosseau, of Clifton; Reese Damaschke, of Wilmington; Ella DeYoung, of Bourbonnais; Sarah Dolan, of Dwight; Ethan Godsey, of Manteno; Anthony Guerra, of Bradiwood; Anthony Kemp, of Bourbonnais; Bobby Mogged, of Piper City; Brandon Nieft, of Manteno; Leonardo Reyes, of Manteno; Jaxson Roberts, of Herscher; Ellery Rohr, of Chebanse; Kayla Scanlon, of Herscher; Alexis Torres, of Kankakee; and Kody Warpet, of Clifton.

Shenandoah University sends students to the NCAA Men’s Final

This spring, Shenandoah University, in Winchester, Va., sent a group of students, including Isabelle Schultz, from Dwight, to the NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four in San Antonio, Texas, to gain hands-on experience in the field of sport management.

The trip, in collaboration with On Location, an NCAA partner dedicated to enhancing the fan experience, allowed students to lend a hand in performing duties related to game-day operations and provided opportunities to tour facilities and meet industry professionals.

Lakeview College of Nursing students recognized

Lakeview College of Nursing, in Danville, recognized students who recently received their academic degrees. Area graduates include the following:

Julia Bushnell, of Sheldon, graduated Cum Laude from on May 9. Bushnell is a 2021 graduate of Milford High School in Milford. She is the daughter of Benjamin and Brittany Bushnell of Sheldon.

Jessica Hines, of Milford, graduated from on May 9. Hines is a 2021 graduate of Milford High School. She is the daughter of Frank and Karry Hines, of Milford.

Natalie Zizumbo, of Onarga, graduated Magna Cum Laude on May 9. Zizumbo is a 2018 graduate of Iroquois West High School in Gilman. She is the daughter of Luz Maria Guzman of Onarga.

Dean’s List at Wisconsin Lutheran College

Kristen Danielewicz, of Manteno, a junior at Wisconsin Lutheran College in Milwaukee, has been named to the college’s Dean’s List for the spring semester. Danielewicz is a graduate of Illinois Lutheran High School.

To be eligible for Dean’s List, a student must carry a semester GPA of 3.6 or higher.

Coe College celebrates the Class of 2025

Coe College, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, recently recognized the graduates of the Class of 2025. Local graduates include:

Megan Thayer, of Coal City, majoring in biology and neuroscience; Alyson Collins, of Diamond, majoring in psychology and social & criminal justice; Alec Lovell, of Diamond, majoring in business administration.

Henderson named to ULM’s spring President’s List

Eva Henderson, a kinesiology major from Gardner, was named to the University of Louisiana Monroe’s Spring President’s List.

Eligibility for the President’s List requires full-time enrollment, and an undergraduate student is required to earn at least a 3.9 GPA.

Haut Named to spring Dean’s Honor List at Cedarville University

Abigail Haut, of Kankakee, was named to the Dean’s Honor List at Cedarville University (Ohio) for the spring. Students must obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

University of Evansville spring 2025 Dean’s List

The University of Evansville in Indiana recently named its Dean’s List for the spring semester. A student must have carried a full academic load of 12 hours or more and have earned a GPA of 3.5 or above.

Area students on the list are: Emily Palmisano, of Beecher; Margaret Kuypers, of Peotone; and Mason McCue, of Bourbonnais.

Zilinger graduates from Mount Mercy

Mount Mercy University, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, pinned over 50 nursing graduates on May 16.

Nursing graduates included Abby Zilinger of Bourbonnais.

McKendree University graduates

McKendree University in Lebanon, Ill., congratulated its Class of 2025 graduates, including Kyle Nicholas Dailor, of Bourbonnais; and Sydney I. Kane, of Kankakee.

Smolinski named to SEMO’s spring President’s List

Southeast Missouri State University, in Cape Girardeau, announced its President’s List for the spring semester.

Included on the list is Luscentia Smolinski of Chebanse.

Students named to the President’s List earned a 4.0 GPA and completed at least 12 credit hours.

Goshen College graduate

Members of the Goshen College, in Goshen, Ind., Class of 2025 were honored during the college’s 127th commencement ceremony on April 27.

Sara Rebecca Rose Bowman, of Manteno, received a master’s in environmental education.

Stephens named to Dean’s List at Belmont University

Belmont University, in Nashville, Tenn., recently released the Dean’s List for the spring semester. Included on the list is Anna Stephens, of Bourbonnais.

Dean’s List eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a GPA of 3.5 with no grade below a C.