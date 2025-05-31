Area trio advance past preliminaries at state track and field: Friday’s Daily Journal roundup

Bradley-Bourbonnais' Malachi Lee leaps during the long jump at the All-City track and field meet at Kankakee earlier this season. (Mason Schweizer)

Boys track and field

IHSA State Preliminaries: Out of the 27 area boys track and field athletes that made it to the preliminary round of the state track and field meet, Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Malachi Lee, Coal City’s Julian Micetich and Manteno’s Briggs Cann were the lone three to make it to Saturday’s finals.

Lee took third in the Class 3A long jump prelims Friday (6.93 meters). Micetich finished fifth in the Class 2A 110-meter hurdles (14.74 seconds) and Cann took eighth in the 400 (50.48). They’ll be joined locally by Watseka’s Andrew McTaggart, who qualified for the 3,200, which does not have a preliminary.