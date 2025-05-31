12 Bradley firefighters suing village

BRADLEY – Twelve part-time Bradley firefighters/paramedics have filed a civil lawsuit in Urbana’s federal court over unpaid overtime wages.

The 10-page suit, filed on April 29 in Chicago’s Northern District, has been moved to the Central District court in Urbana.

The 12 firefighters/paramedics are seeking to recover nearly three years of unpaid overtime compensation and other relief under the Fair Labor Standard Act.

The legal action contends the village – between April 2022 and January 2025 – then under the direction of now-retired Fire Chief Don Kaderabek, did not pay any overtime compensation for hours worked over 212 hours in each 28-day work period.

Based on the shift calculations, these firefighters would entitled to between four and 28 hours of overtime per month.

It was noted in the suit, many part-time firefighters regularly worked additional shifts. During the relevant time period, some part-time firefighters worked as many as 17 shifts in a single month, resulting in more than 400 hours worked in a 28-day work period.

The department is now under the direction of interim Fire Chief Jim Spoon. Spoon took over for Kaderabek, who retired in January, after a five-year village tenure.

The group is seeking unpaid wages, interest on the lost income, civil penalties, attorney’s fee, and damages under the Fair Labor Standards Act.

The FLSA is the law which sets standards for wages, overtime pay and record keeping. The act applies to both private sector and federal, state and local government employers.

After this week’s Bradley Village Board meeting, Mayor Mike Watson and village attorney Jeff Taylor said they were aware of the filed lawsuit.

“We will respond in a timely and appropriate fashion,” Watson said.

Taylor said the complaint will be reviewed, but beyond that, the village had no comment on the pending legal action.

Nine of the 12 firefighters/paramedics continue to serve within the department.

The current members of the force who brought this action are: Jeremy Neufeld, John Bush, Landon Despot, Audis Edwards, Chad Elder, Gracie Hir, Kayla Karraker, Daniel Meier and Tyler Smaga.

Former part-time members are: Lucas Schejbal, Katelyn Surane and Drew Walters.

The firefighters are represented by Matt Pierce and Alex Behn of the Asher, Gittler & D’Alba law firm of Chicago. Attempts to reach Pierce were unsuccessful.

The plaintiffs are seeking a jury trial.