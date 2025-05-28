Peoples Bank announces promotion

KANKAKEE – Peoples Bank of Kankakee County recently announced the promotion of Matt Olszewski to executive vice president/chief operating officer.

In his time as senior vice president of lending, Olszewski has demonstrated leadership, strategic vision and a commitment to the customers, community and culture of Peoples Bank.

“His ability to drive results while fostering a strong team culture makes him ideally suited for this expanded role,” said Jeff Hammes, bank president and Chairman of the board of Peoples Bank.

As COO, Olszewski will now oversee the following departments in addition to the bank’s lending function: retail banking, customer care, information technology and Peoples investments.

This new structure will strengthen the bank’s focus on mainstay banking operations in an increasingly complex and competitive environment, officials said.

“I am honored by the Board’s confidence in my leadership abilities. I look forward to continuing our same culture of service to our customers and the community at large,” Olszewski said. ”Additionally, I’m excited to support our great staff in their day-to-day activities.”

Olszewski is also on the board of directors of the Kankakee Regional Land Bank Authority and is a former Kankakee School District board member.

Peoples Bank of Kankakee County is a locally owned financial institution with three locations: 315 Main Street NW, Bourbonnais; 333 E. Court St., Kankakee; and 198 South Creek Drive, Manteno.

Peoples Bank has been in business for over 60 years, specializing in personal and business deposit accounts, mortgage and home equity and business loans.

For more information, visitPeoplesBankDirect.com.