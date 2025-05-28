Lydia Hammond throws two-hitter for BBCHS in regional semifinal win

Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Lydia Hammond scores a run along with teammates Bella Pusateri (3) and Bristol Schriefer on a double from Suttyn Hop during the Boilermakers' 8-0 victory over Normal Community in the IHSA Class 4A Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional semifinal on Tuesday, May, 27, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

BOURBONNAIS − The Bradley-Bourbonnais softball team came into the 2025 postseason with a bit of a chip on their shoulder.

Feeling like they were seeded a bit lower than they should have been, according to head coach Haylee Beck, the third-seeded Boilermakers had their first chance to back up that mindset when they hosted No. 6 Normal Community for the IHSA Class 4A Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional semifinals on Tuesday.

Behind a two-hitter from junior Lydia Hammond, Bradley-Bourbonnais won 8-0 to advance to Friday’s regional championship against No. 2 Rock Island, in which the Boilermakers will look to claim their fourth regional title in a row.

Hammond struck out the first five batters of the game on Tuesday, finishing with 10 for the game. The Boilermaker defense played clean behind Hammond and the offense came through with some big two-out hits to pull away.

“The energy of the team kept me going,” Hammond said. “It always keeps me hyped and keeps me wanting to do well. Definitely my teammates having my back and being an energy source really helps me.”

Hammond had plenty of experience in big games throughout the regular season, including a three-hitter against Lockport on April 10 and a 17-strikeout perfect game against Fremd on May 3. Lockport is currently ranked fourth in the Class 4A ICA poll and Fremd is ranked eighth.

While this is Hammond’s first postseason as the team’s top pitcher, Beck said that Hammond has the confidence and ability to come through in tough spots.

“She rises to the occasion when it’s a big situation,” Beck said. “She wants to be the one, and I feel like she performs best in the big-time spots against the best. For her to get those three strikeouts to start the first inning and to really settle in and hit her spots well, and send a message that we’re here to play, I think that was fantastic to see. But in all honesty, I expect nothing less.”

Bradley-Bourbonnais' Bella Pusateri smiles after reaching first base during the Boilermakers' 8-0 victory over Normal Community in the IHSA Class 4A Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional semifinal on Tuesday, May, 27, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Offensively, the Boilermakers were able to pick up some big two-out hits to salvage rallies in the second, third and fourth innings. Their first seven runs of the game came on three two-out hits, two of which also came with two strikes.

With runners on second and third in the second inning, Avery Moutrey singled to drive in Leila Middlebrook from third, with Suttyn Hop also scoring on an error in left field. With runners on second and third again in the third, Tristin Woods hit an infield single that drove in Hammond from third and a hustling Hop from second.

Hop picked up a big two-out hit of her own in the fourth. The senior catcher came up with the bases loaded and drilled a double to center to clear the bases. She was 3 for 4 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs. Bella Pusateri hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth to drive in Alayna Sykes and cap the scoring for the day.

The Boilermakers were also patient at the plate, having seven plate appearances as a team where a hitter saw six or more pitches. Three of those plate appearances were by Hop, who saw a total of 23 pitches in her four times to the plate, including a first-pitch double in the third inning.

“I think a lot of us are really confident,” she said. “But I think most of all, we were looking for our pitch and staying focused, looking for the one that we wanted. That really helped us out.”

Looking ahead to Friday, the Boilermakers will square off with Rock Island with a regional four-peat on the line. The Rocks won 10-0 over Normal Community West in Tuesday’s first semifinal game.

“I don’t want these girls, even though we’re young and have seven or eight sophomores, to ever feel like they’re taking this moment for granted,” Beck said. “There are people who played four years for Bradley who never won a postseason game, and we have seniors on this team going for a four-peat regional title. We want to make sure we don’t even let a moment get too big and we stay where our feet are.”