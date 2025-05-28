Beecher responds to Herscher’s rally to clinch spot in sectional championship

Beecher's Alexa Gliva rounds third base on her way to scoring the go-ahead run in the Bobcats' 7-5 win over Herscher in the Class 2A Seneca Sectional semifinals on Tuesday in Seneca. (Mason Schweizer)

SENECA – After a momentous three-run top of the fifth inning of the Class 2A Seneca Sectional semifinal between Beecher and Herscher saw the Tigers claim a 5-3 lead, it appeared that they were on their way to one of the state’s biggest upsets Tuesday evening.

But with their backs against the wall, the Bobcats responded.

After an errant throw on Elena Kvasnicka’s sacrifice bunt attempt brought home a pair of runs to tie the game, junior right fielder Lilliana Irwin delivered the go-ahead two-run single before a pair of perfect relief innings from Taylor Norkus gave the Bobcats (33-2) a thrilling 7-5 win in a seesaw of a semifinal that saw a total of four lead changes.

“I went up and just knew we really, really needed a big hit at that moment,” Irwin said. “We were down, the dugout was hyped and I was just listening to them like, ‘OK, I just need to hit this ball.’ ”

The Bobcats moved on for the chance to win their third straight and 12th-ever sectional title at 4:30 p.m. Friday, but not without a fight from a Herscher (20-12) team that’s adapted its “never say die Tigers” nickname from its gritty, fearless play in recent years.

Herscher's RyLyn Adams slides in to score the first run of the Tigers' Class 2A Seneca Sectional semifinal against Beecher Tuesday, May 27, 2025. (Mason Schweizer)

RyLyn Adams led the game off by legging out an infield single, taking second on a passed ball and scoring on an error to give the Tigers an early 1-0 lead. Like the fifth inning, the Bobcats countered with a two-run first when Allie Johnson delivered a two-run single.

Irwin scored on an Ava Lorenzatti two-out double in the second to pad the Beecher lead before Keira Ahramovich smoked a double that brought home Adams half a frame later.

Chasing a run and facing a fierce pitching opponent in the Florida State commit Lorenzatti, Livvie Wilkins and Adams singled to put a pair on for Ahramovich, who brought them both in to give the Tigers a 4-3 lead with her second and third RBIs of the day, with Adams’ third run serving as the go-ahead score.

After a throwing error on her single put Ahramovich at third, she scored an at-bat later when Addy Whitaker singled to give the Tigers a 5-3 lead with nine outs to go.

Herscher's Abby Overacker, left, attempts to field a throw at first base as Beecher's Elena Kvasnicka runs in during the Class 2A Seneca Sectional semifinals Tuesday, May 27, 2025. (Mason Schweizer)

But Lorenzatti doubled and Makenzie Johnson walked to open the bottom of the frame, both scoring when Kvasnicka’s bunt turned into a throwing error that tied the game and put Kvasnicka on third.

After an Alexa Gliva walk was sandwiched by a pair of fielder’s choices, Irwin’s two-out base hit gave the Bobcats the lead and eventual win.

Batting eighth in the lineup, Irwin is usually called upon to either move a runner over or reach base to set the table for the top of the order.

But not Tuesday.

“I always expect to go up there and bunt, get a contact hit, get on and someone else will knock me home,” Irwin said. “It felt good being the one who actually did that today.”

The other side of Beecher’s dominant duo in the circle, Norkus was called upon to record the final six outs, which she did in order. Norkus and Irwin, both juniors, gave credit to the team’s senior leaders for keeping the team up as they went down on the scoreboard.

Beecher's Taylor Norkus throws a pitch during the Class 2A Seneca Sectional semifinals against Herscher Tuesday, May 27, 2025. (Mason Schweizer)

“We really pulled it together in the dugout,” Norkus said. “We were cheering for each other. We were all in the box with each other, all picked each other up and left that inning behind us. It didn’t bother us.”

Lorenzatti had a pair of doubles, an RBI and scored. She also allowed five runs (three earned) on seven hits, a walk and eight strikeouts in two innings. Allie Johnson also had a two-hit day.

Adams had three hits and runs apiece for the Tigers, who got two hits and RBIs apiece and a run from Ahramovich. Anistin Hackley went the distance in the circle, allowing five earned runs on seven hits, five walks and a strikeout.

Herscher's RyLyn Adams, right, is congraulated by teammate Addy Whitaker after scoring a run in the Tigers' Class 2A Seneca Sectional semifinal against Beecher Tuesday, May 27, 2025. (Mason Schweizer)

Adams and Hackley are a part of the Tigers’ group of five seniors, a senior class that made school history when they fielded the district’s first-ever sixth-grade team. That and their competitive spirit are what Adams, an Olivet Nazarene commit, will miss most.

“Just the competitiveness that the senior group has is something that’s going to stink not being around anymore,” Adams said. “I hope I have that at Olivet. It was a great game against Beecher and it’s all over now.

“Within seconds, it was all over. And I’m gonna miss it.”