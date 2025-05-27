Salvation Army fundraiser announced through July

The Salvation Army of Kankakee is requesting donations for its Summer Fundraiser event, running from May through July 2025. (Photo provided by The Salvation Army of Kankakee)

KANKAKEE - The Salvation Army of Kankakee is requesting donations for its Summer Fundraiser event, running through July.

Lt. LaToya Surratt, head of the Salvation Army of Kankakee, said its annual Kettle Campaign, conducted through the winter holidays, did not raise the expected funds in 2024.

The Kettle Campaign fell short of by 40%, as it collected only about $100,000.

The goal for the 2024 campaign was set at $250,000.

So far, $150,000 has been raised.

The donations help fund all of the organization’s programs.

“In order to continue all of the programs we provide and to keep the doors open, we need to raise an additional $100,000,” Surratt said.

“Without donations, we cannot continue services such as our food pantry, housing, daily lunches, laundry and shower services and youth programs.

“With costs rising and grant funding being cut, we are looking to our community to rise to the challenge of helping us continue these needed programs,” Suratt said.

Donate to the Salvation Army online here or visit centralusa.salvationarmy.org/kankakee. For more information, contact Surratt at 815-933-8421 or latoya.surratt@usc.salvationarmy.org.