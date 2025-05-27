Midwest Wealth Management announces hiring

Midland Wealth Management, a division of Midland States Bank, recently announced that Peter Riskind has joined as Senior Wealth Advisor, based in Midland’s Chicago office and serving clients throughout Chicagoland and across the country.

“We are excited to welcome Peter to the team,” said Dan L. Stevenson, executive vice president of consumer banking and wealth management. “His holistic, team-based approach to wealth management aligns with our commitment to delivering comprehensive financial strategies.”

Riskind brings more than 25 years of experience, having held financial advisory roles at leading firms, including Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley. He works with individuals, business owners, family trusts and corporations, helping them navigate investment strategies, wealth transfer, risk management and long-term financial planning.

Riskind earned his bachelor’s degree from Syracuse University and a Master of Business Administration from Loyola University Chicago Quinlan Graduate School of Business. He passed FINRA Series 7 and 66 exams with knowledge of industry regulations and investment principles. Riskind also holds licenses for life insurance, long-term care and annuities.

Midland States Bank, headquarted in Effingham, has bank branches in Bourbonnais, Bradley, Herscher, Kankakee, Manteno, Momence, Grant Park, Beecher and Diamond.