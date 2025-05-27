KVSO fashion show was a success

Sharon Ouwenga, of the KVSO Women's Guild, and guest Yvonne Williams (Provided by Sharon Ouwenga)

The Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra Women’s Guild’s Let’s Celebrate Ageless Style fashion show on May 15 at the Kankakee Country Club was a success.

More than 150 people attended to see fashions provided by three local businesses, including Emily Seifert Designs, Emma’s Elegance and Dress Well Boutique. Nine local vendors displayed their items for viewing and for sale.

Many of the vendors donated items to a raffle that guests were able to buy a ticket to win and take home. Dee Pinski, fashion show chairman, and Liz Madsen, KVSOWG president, attended the event.

Guests Yvonne Chalfant and Kristin Giacchino (Provided by Sharon Ouwenga)

The mission of the KVSO Women’s Guild is to provide financial and organizational support for the KVSO Association and to collaborate with the KVSO in offering cultural and education events for the community.

The staff at the Kankakee Country Club served a lunch during the style show. Twenty-three models walked around all of the tables, modeling the fashions from the three local dress shops.