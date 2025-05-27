May 27, 2025
815 Basketball Skills Camp returning

By Mason Schweizer
Basketball close up file art

Basketball close up file art (Shaw Local News Network)

Beginning next month, the 815 Basketball Skills Camp returns to the Bishop McNamara gymnasium. The camp will be held Monday through Friday from June 9-27.

Longtime area basketball coach and current McNamara assistant Alex Renchen will be working with campers on fundamentals, skill level drills and advanced offensive and defensive concepts with 3-on-3 games. The camp is $50 and open to all boys entering grades 6-8. Campers do not need to be Bishop McNamara students.

For more information, contact coach Renchen at ARenchen@bmcss.org.