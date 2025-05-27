815 Basketball Skills Camp returning

Beginning next month, the 815 Basketball Skills Camp returns to the Bishop McNamara gymnasium. The camp will be held Monday through Friday from June 9-27.

Longtime area basketball coach and current McNamara assistant Alex Renchen will be working with campers on fundamentals, skill level drills and advanced offensive and defensive concepts with 3-on-3 games. The camp is $50 and open to all boys entering grades 6-8. Campers do not need to be Bishop McNamara students.

For more information, contact coach Renchen at ARenchen@bmcss.org.