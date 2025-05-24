Kankakee girls track athletes reach state finals in four events: Friday’s Daily Journal Roundup

Girls track and field

IHSA Class 3A Girls State semifinals: Three of Kankakee’s relay teams advanced to the state finals in Charleston with strong showings in the semifinals on Friday. In the 4x100, DaMariana Tooles, Essence Bell, Trinity Noble and Naomi Bey-Osborne placed fourth in the prelims (46.94 seconds). Tooles, Noble, Bell and Ki’Asia Wilson placed third in the 4x200 (1:39.30) while Jasiah Hawkins, Noble, Wilson and Jamya McMurtry took fifth in the 4x400 (3:54.46).

Individually, Bey-Osborne placed third in the 400 meters prelims (55.70 s) to qualify for the finals.

IHSA Class 2A Girls State semifinals: Six girls athletes advanced to the state finals with their performances in the semifinals on Friday. Manteno’s Klarke Goranson qualified in the 800 meters (2:13.45), placing second in the prelims, and the 1,600 meters (5:01.30), placing third.

Peotone’s Terryn Clott placed seventh in the discus prelims (37 meters) and eighth in the shot put (10.96) to qualify for the finals in both events. Manteno’s Sophia Most placed fifth in the discus (37.71) to join Clott in the finals.

Reed-Custer had Sophia Burciaga place second in the pole vault (3.20) to qualify and Alyssa Wollenzien placed fifth in the 300 hurdles (46.82). Herscher’s Kelly O’Connor will join Goranson in the finals of the 800 meters. She placed 11th (2:18.12) to qualify.

Boys track and field

IHSA Class 1A Boys Hoopeston Sectional: Watseka’s Andrew McTaggart won a sectional title and qualified for state in two events to lead a pack of local state qualifiers from Friday’s IHSA Class 1A Hoopeston Sectional. McTaggart took first in the 3,200 meters (10:36.92) and placed second in the 1,600 meters (4:42.73). His teammate Dennis Goodman qualified with a second-place finish in the triple jump (12.78).

Milford-Cissna Park’s Skyler Estay also qualified in two events. He took second in the 300 hurdles (41.81) and qualified on time with a fourth-place finish in the 110 hurdles (16.09 s).

Central had Johnathan Randles finish second to qualify in the high jump (1.80) and Jake Thompson do the same in the shot put (14.65). St. Anne’s Aden Pinson finished third but qualified on time in the 100 meters (11.21).

Watseka tied for fifth as a team (49 points), Central was 10th (25), Milford-Cissna Park was 11th (24), St. Anne was 14th (14) and Iroquois West was 15th (12).

Softball

IHSA Class 2A Prairie Central Regional semifinal

Prairie Central 7, Central 0: The seventh-seeded Comets (15-14) fell in the regional semifinals Friday, ending their season after they had won three of four games entering the postseason. No individual stats were immediately available.

Girls soccer

IHSA Class 2A Coal City Sectional semifinals

Chicago University 6, Coal City 0: No individual stats were immediately available for second-seeded Coal City (15-5-1) Friday as the Coalers had their season come to an end.