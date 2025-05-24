Dom Panozzo throws 2-hit, 17-strikeout shutout of Herscher to give Bishop McNamara regional crown

Bishop McNamara's Dom Panozzo reacts after recording the final out of the Fightin' Irish's 5-0 win over Herscher in the IHSA Class 2A Herscher Regional championship Saturday, May 24, 2025. (Mason Schweizer)

HERSCHER – Dom Panozzo was already feeling confident in his right arm in Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A Regional championship between his Bishop McNamara club and host Herscher, but after he got caught stealing second base in the second inning, he got a little extra fuel to fire a two-hit, 17-strikeout shutout on the mound as the Fightin’ Irish topped the Tigers 5-0.

“I heard a little chirp from the Herscher team and that’s when I knew I was locking it in now,” Panozzo said. “It’s cool to talk and all, but be careful what you wish for is how I feel. I knew from there on out that it was full steam ahead, they weren’t gonna get anything today.”

Panozzo allowed both of his hits in the first two innings. He retired 15 straight Tigers between the second and seventh, a streak snapped when Payten Young reached on a dropped third strike with one out in the seventh, allowing Panozzo to finish his gem with four punchouts in the final frame.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Bishop McNamara's Dom Panozzo, center, is given a victory shower by his teammates after a 17-strikeout, two-hit shutout in the Fightin' Irish's 5-0 win over Herscher in the Class 2A Herscher Regional championship Saturday, May 24, 2025. (Mason Schweizer)

Mixing a fastball that had a little extra buzz behind it with a blend of sinkers, cutters and curveballs, the Illinois State recruit threw 66 of his 100 pitches for strikes.

“We came in with a great gameplan today,” Panozzo said. “We knew from the get-go that they would be patient, try to get guys on base and cause havoc because that’s what they do. I told the coaches I wasn’t going to allow that to happen. They have to get on base first.”

Panozzo saw his teammates rack up two-run innings in the second and third, with Preston Payne factoring in both innings from the nine hole.

After Panozzo was caught stealing in the second, Braylon Ricketts walked and Payne singled, both coming in to score on a Taylor Fuerst single. In the third, Payne brought Callaghan O’Connor and Gavin Jones with his own two-run single to swing the momentum completely in McNamara’s favor.

Bishop McNamara's Preston Payne, center, is congraulated by Callaghan O'Connor, left, and Braylon Ricketts after scoring a run in the Class 2A Herscher Regional championship against Herscher Saturday, May 24, 2025. (Mason Schweizer)

A sophomore who’s primarily factored in on the mound this season, Payne was put in left field Saturday to replace Coen Demack, who was injured in Thursday’s semifinal win over Central. And he couldn’t have been happier to come through when his chance arose Saturday, especially to help his older teammates hoist a plaque.

“Just getting those RBIs, it was big to get a lead for us,” Payne said. “It felt good, especially as an underclassman.”

Fuerst reached base five times from the leadoff spot, going 3 for 3 with an RBI double in the fifth, a stolen base, a walk and a hit by pitch.

“I’m not doing it for myself, I’m doing it for them and it feels good,” Fuerst said. “I’m so proud of this team.”

The regional championship is the first for the Irish (26-7) since 2019 and 24th in program history, adding to their All-City and Chicagoland Christian Conference championships this spring. As Irish head coach Kurt Quick celebrated with the team after the game, he got choked up as the emotions poured out along with his words in his postgame address.

Bishop McNamara's Jacob Lotz hoists the Class 2A Herscher Regional championship after McNamara's 5-0 win over Herscher in the championship game Saturday, May 24, 2025. (Mason Schweizer)

“It’s a special group,” Quick said. “They have been since grade school, where we won a state championship with some of these guys. Growing up with them, I told them that they mean a lot. They bought into the culture and what our coaching staff is trying to do. They’ve taken over and they’re not real hard to coach.”

Next up for the Irish is another nonconference rival from nearby when they face Manteno in Wednesday’s Beecher Sectional semifinal at 4 p.m. Like Saturday, the atmosphere figures to again be intense, something Fuerst said he and the team embrace.

“None of these moments are too big for us,” Fuerst said. “We’ve played in some big games and we’ve performed, and we’re showing it now.”

Saturday’s loss brought the end of a special season for the Tigers (29-8), who made Eric Regez the 12th head coach to reach 800 career wins this season. With plenty of holdovers expected back next year, the Tigers will reflect on this year, pay homage to their graduating seniors and go back to work.

Herscher's Alec Nicholos (3) leaps to field a throw at second base as Bishop McNamara's Callaghan O'Connor slides in during the Class 2A Herscher Regional championship Saturday, May 24, 2025. (Mason Schweizer)

“We’re always excited for the future,” Regez said. “We’ve got a good nucleus of guys coming back, so we’ll look forward to that for sure.”

Logan Egerton and Keegan Andre had the Herscher hits. Alec Nicholos allowed four runs (two earned) on six hits in three innings. Cam Baker allowed an earned run on five hits in four innings.