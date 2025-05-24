Birth announcements

Riverside Medical Center

Samantha Bogdan, Woodland, girl, Grace LaShae, May 10, third child.

Latoia Crite, Kankakee, girl, Khaleesi Clarity, May 13, third child.

Jacob Lanter and Samantha Bielawski, St. Anne, girl, Vanessa Jenna-Lynn, May 15, second child.

David and Amy Tiburtini, Kankakee, boy, Brady Joseph, May 15, second child.

Joseph Muncy and Allie Mailloux, Kankakee, girl, Brylee Mae, May 16, third child.

Robert Dove and Janet Mendoza, Kankakee, girl, Julia Rose, May 17, first child.

Oliver and Jacalyn Schneider, Ashkum, girl, Nora Blaire, May 18, first child. The mother is the former Jacalyn Wingerter.

Nathan and Hannah Bowers, Kankakee, boy, Caleb Andrew, May 18, second child.

Stephen Brown and Destiny Treadwell, Kankakee, boy, Stephon Racham, May 18.

Juan Parra and Cindy Duran, Kankakee, girl, Ailani Isabella, May 18, third child.