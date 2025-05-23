Weather throws cold water on pool and water pad openings

Patrons stay cool in the water at Splash Valley Aquatic Center during the 2022 season. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

KANKAKEE — This year’s Memorial Day Weekend won’t feel much like the unofficial start of summer.

High temperatures are forecasted to be 64-65 degrees Friday through Monday. Forecasted lows are 45 degrees Friday and Saturday and 50 degrees for Sunday and Monday.

Kankakee Valley Park District’s Splash Valley Aquatic Center was set to open, this weekend, but due to the the weather, it will open May 30, Executive Director Ross Bruni said.

Season pass holders can swim between 11 a.m. and noon daily.

It will be opened to the public from noon to 6 p.m. daily, except Wednesday’s when closing will be at 8 p.m.

The splash pad at Bird Park is slated to open May 31, Bruni said.

The splash pad at The Grove at Robert Goselin Park in Bourbonnais will not open due to the weather this weekend, said Lindy Casey, the village’s Marketing and Community Engagement Director.

Bourbonnais Township Park District Executive Director Mike O’Shea said the splash pad located at Diamond Point Park has been turned on for the season.

Bradley’s new splash pad located at Lil’s Park is set to open soon.