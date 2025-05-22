Kyle Farrell flirts with no-hitter in Wilmington’s regional win: Wednesday’s Daily Journal Roundup

Baseball

IHSA Class 2A Coal City Regional semifinals

(1) Wilmington 8, (7) Seneca 0: A one-hit gem from Kyle Farrell propelled Wilmington (21-8) to a regional semifinal win on Wednesday. Farrell had a no-hitter going through 6 ⅓ innings before a Seneca single made him settle for the shutout. He struck out eight batters over seven innings and walked two. The Wildcats needed just five hits to get their eight runs, with six walks and six Seneca errors helping their cause. Zach Ohlund was 2 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs while Brysen Meents was 1 for 3 with a double and two RBIs.

IHSA Class 2A Herscher Regional semifinals

(2) Herscher 11, (8) Momence 1: Logan Egerton went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs Wednesday to lead the Tigers (29-7) to a win to open regional play. Mason Roberts was 2 for 3 with a double and two runs while Gaige Brown was 1 for 3 with two walks, three steals, an RBI and three runs. Payten Young allowed two hits and a run over three innings and Cam Baker threw a pair of shutout innings, allowing one hit with four strikeouts.

Momence (7-13) had Nick Charbonneau go 2 for 3 with a double and a run while Greyson Cantwell had a single and a walk.

IHSA Class 1A Milford Regional semifinals

(4) Milford 12, (5) St. Anne-Donovan 3: With 12 strikeouts on the mound and three hits at the plate, Beau Wright led the Bearcats (17-15) to a win over the Cardinals (13-10). Wright allowed just five hits and three runs, one earned, over seven innings. He was 3 for 4 out of the leadoff spot with two doubles, an RBI and two runs. Aiden Frerichs was 2 for 4 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs.

St. Anne-Donovan’s Carter Ponton was 2 for 3 with a home run, an RBI and two runs. Jackson Hawkins was 1 for 2 with a walk, an RBI and a run.

(1) Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 14, Cissna Park 0: The Timberwolves (3-18) had their season come to an end Wednesday against the Falcons. Jace Comstock was 1 for 2 with a single, the team’s only hit in the five-inning game.

IHSA Class 2A Westville Regional semifinals

(2) Westville 17, (10) Watseka 7: Coming off a quarterfinal win on Monday, Watseka (11-15) had its season come to an end in the semifinals Wednesday. James Newell went 4 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run for the Warriors. Frankie Shervino was 1 for 4 with a grand slam.

IHSA Class 1A Dwight Regional semifinals

(1) Dwight 10, (9) Gardner-South Wilmington 0: The Panthers (10-18) dropped Wednesday’s regional semifinal matchup with Dwight. Cameron Gray, Tysen Sorensen and Hunter Partilla had a single apiece for Gardner-South Wilmington.

Regular season

Kankakee 15, Thornton 2: The Kays (9-19, 9-9 Southland Athletic Conference) snapped a five-game losing streak with a road win Wednesday in their conference finale. Zach Wright allowed only three hits and a pair of unearned runs over five innings. He had eight strikeouts and two walks. Bryce Deany was 2 for 3 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs while Byron Wills was 2 for 5 with a triple, an RBI and two runs.

Lincoln-Way Central 8, Bradley-Bourbonnais 2: In their SouthWest Suburban Conference finale on the road Wednesday, the Boilermakers (17-17, 5-11 SWSC) took their fifth straight loss. Mason Shaul was 2 for 3 with a run while Eric Rainbolt was 1 for 3 with a double and two RBIs.

Softball

IHSA Class 2A Beecher Regional semifinals

(1) Beecher 13, (9) Chicago Christian 0: Ava Lorenzatti struck out the final five batters on Wednesday to finish off a shutout performance for the Bobcats (31-2) in regional play. She allowed one hit in five innings, striking out 11 batters in total. Beecher had 10 players record at least one RBI in the game. Elena Kvasnicka was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run while Allie Johnson was 2 for 2 with an RBI and a run.

(4) Wilmington 4, (7) Peotone 3: The tying run was on second base for Peotone with two outs in the top of the seventh, but Wilmington’s Taryn Gilbert escaped the jam to give the Wildcats (23-6) the regional win over the Blue Devils (12-14). Gilbert allowed six hits and three runs, one earned, over seven innings in the win. Keeley Walsh was 2 for 3 with a triple, a double and two runs while Molly Southall was 1 for 1 with an RBI and a run.

Peotone’s Sophie Klawitter allowed just four hits and struck out 15 batters in six innings to take the tough loss. She allowed one earned run. Adyson Kosmos was 2 for 3 with a double, an RBI and a run while Ava Kosmos was 1 for 3 with a double and a run.

IHSA Class 1A Grant Park Regional semifinals

(1) Marquette 15, (10) Donovan 0: The Wildcats (9-14) had their season come to an end Wednesday with a regional loss to the top-seeded Crusaders. Bailey Henneike and Madelyn Loy each went 1 for 2 with a single.

IHSA Class 2A Bismarck-Henning Regional semifinals

(1) Seneca 10, (10) Watseka 0: After winning nine of ten games entering Wednesday’s regional semifinals, the Warriors (11-14) were on the wrong end of a perfect game from Seneca’s Tessa Krull in a five-inning loss.

Regular season

Bradley-Bourbonnais 8, Sandburg 4: The Boilermakers (19-12, 9-7 SouthWest Suburban Conference) picked up a road win Wednesday in what was their regular season and SWSC finale. Suttyn Hop went 2 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs while Lydia Hammond was 2 for 2 with an RBI and a run. Leila Middlebrook was 1 for 1 with a double, a walk, three RBIs and two runs.

Girls soccer

IHSA Class 1A Chicago Christian Regional championship

(2) Peotone 2, (3) Joliet Catholic 0: The Blue Devils (11-6-1) claimed the regional crown with their win Wednesday in the IHSA Class 1A Chicago Christian Regional championship. They will play Herscher Friday in the semifinals of the IHSA Class 1A Coal City Sectional. No individual stats were immediately available.

IHSA Class 3A Normal Community West Regional semifinals

(3) Normal Community 7, (7) Bradley-Bourbonnais 0: No individual stats were available Wednesday as the Boilermakers (8-16) had their season come to an end in regional play.