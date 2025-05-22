Hobbie Avenue finish in sight

The approximate 1-mile stretch of the reconstructed Hobbie Avenue should be completed within the next two to four weeks. (Tiffany Blanchette)

KANKAKEE – The final 2-inch asphalt layer on the approximate 1-mile stretch of reconstructed Hobbie Avenue could be applied in the next week or so – depending on the weather.

In addition, the lane striping, sidewalk and signage work on or near the north-south road connecting Illinois Route 50 and East Court Street should be completed within the next two to four weeks.

If this timeline holds true, as it is anticipated by Kankakee engineer Neil Piggush, the approximate two-year widening and reconstruction of Hobbie Avenue will be finally turned back over to the motoring public.

“We are quickly coming to the finish line,” Piggush said.

For many in the community, the completion of this approximate $9-million project could be cause for a parade. Most would not consider the project quick, either.

The approximate 1-mile stretch of the reconstructed Hobbie Avenue should be completed within the next two to four weeks. (Tiffany Blanchette)

When drivers return to the road, they will notice it is wider, has far better lighting and will have sidewalks on both sides. The road also will have an area for bikers.

When completed, Hobbie Avenue will be about 45-feet wide with a northbound and southbound lane and a center turn lane.

The road will be comprised of a 12-inch layer of compressed gravel and a 9.75-inch thick layer of asphalt.

Those who live in this 1st Ward area have long grown impatient for its completion.

The project was not slated to take this long to complete when the contract was first awarded to Kankakee Valley Construction Co.

However, once work began on the road bed, the city reached out to all the utilities and requested upgrades be tackled as the project was moving forward rather than after it was complete.