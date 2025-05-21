LaReau 100th birthday

Marjorie LaReau, of Reddick, is celebrating her 100th birthday with an open house at her home on Essex Road Sunday.

Marjorie was born on May 23, 1925, in rural Reddick to John and Edith Hunt, the youngest of seven children. When her mother died when she was 7, she lived with her maternal grandparents and aunt and uncle, Howard and Ivis Dunn, in rural Reddick. At 14 she moved in with her sister, Eileen, and her brother-in-law, Bill Bossert, also in rural Reddick. She stayed with them and moved with them to Kankakee where she finished high school.

Marjorie married her husband, Edward LaReau, on July 10, 1943, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, while he was in the Army. During this time she lived in Tacoma, Washington. After Edward’s return, they bought an abandoned schoolhouse on Essex Road that they turned into the family home. There they raised six children and one grandchild until he was 2.