Rhaya DePaolo’s homer helps Bishop McNamara hold off Reed-Custer: Monday’s Daily Journal roundup

Softball

Class 2A Coal City Manteno Regional quarterfinals

(6) Bishop McNamara 7, (8) Reed-Custer 5: Rhaya DePaolo’s three-run, third-inning home run and another three runs in the fourth helped the Fightin’ Irish advance to Tuesday’s regional semifinal against (2) Manteno. DePaolo was 3 for 4 and added an RBI double. Teagan McCue was also 3 for 4, doubled and scored three runs. Victoria Torres allowed three unearned runs on a hit, a walk and five strikeouts over five innings.

Mackenzie Foote was 2 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs to lead the Reed-Custer (12-16) offense. Amber Syc doubled and scored. Sophia Moyers pitched a complete game, allowing five earned runs on 11 hits, two walks and three strikeouts.

Class 2A Bismarck-Henning Regional quarterfinals

(10) Watseka 13, (8) Hoopeston 8: The Warriors (11-13) scored at least twice in each of the last four innings, including a five-run top of the seventh to advance to Tuesday’s semifinal against No. 1 Seneca.

Sarah Parsons was 4 for 4 with a double, four RBIs and four runs. She also went the distance in the circle and allowed three earned runs on seven hits, four walks and nine strikeouts. Noelle Schroeder was 2 for 4 with a double and three runs. Emma Klopp also had a two-hit day that included two RBIs.

Class 2A Beecher Regional quarterfinals

(7) Peotone 7 (11) Noble/Butler 0: No individual stats were immediately available for the Blue Devils (13-13), who will face Illinois Central Eight Conference rival (4) Wilmington in Tuesday’s semifinal.

(9) Chicago Christian 14, (10) Momence 4: The Knights plated five first-inning runs and then doubled their total with seven runs in the sixth to win by the run rule. Momence’s season ended at 1-19.

Emma Varnak had a pair of hits and RBIs apiece. She also allowed eight earned runs on 11 hits, six walks and six strikeouts in a 5 ⅔-inning complete game. Cmyah Sneed had a two-run double and scored.

Class 2A Prairie Central Regional quarterfinals

(7) Iroquois West 12, (9) Paxton-Buckley-Loda 5: Thanks to four innings with crooked numbers, the Raiders (11-15) are headed to Tuesday’s semifinal against (2) Herscher. Amelia Scharp was 3 for 4 with an RBI and three runs. Kyla Dewitt 2 for 4 with a double and three runs and RBIs apiece. Leah Honeycutt had two hits and runs apiece. Autumn Miller allowed five unearned runs on four hits, a walk and nine strikeouts in a complete game.

Class 1A Grant Park Regional quarterfinals

(8) Donovan, (10) St. Anne 0: Laylah Lout Walters struck out six in a three-hit shutout as the Wildcats (9-13) advanced to Tuesday’s semifinal against (1) Marquette with a six-inning win. Bailey Henneike was 3 for 4 with a homer, three RBIs and two runs. Walters and Piper Michl each had two hits and runs apiece.

Tessa DeYoung had two of the three hits for St. Anne (3-19).

Baseball

Class 2A Westville Regional quarterfinals

(10) Watseka 3, (9) Hoopeston 1: James Newell’s one-run, four-hit complete game helped the Warriors (11-15) past the Cornjerkers and into Wednesday’s semifinal against host (2) Westville. Seth Dirks had a pair of hits. Austin Morris had an RBI single and scored, with Frankie Shervino also recording an RBI single.

Class 2A Tolono Unity Regional quarterfinals

(7) Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond 11, (8) Iroquois West 1: Rylan Pfeifer singled and scored on Julian Melgoza’s second-inning groundout for the lone Iroquois West (11-15) run. Lane McCann had the only other hit for the Raiders.

Class 1A Milford Regional quarterfinals

(9) Cissna Park 2, (7) Grant Park 1: Seth Walder drew a bases-loaded walk in the third and Skylar Estay, who scored on Walder’s walk, smacked an RBI double in the fourth to send the Timberwolves (4-17) to Wednesday’s semifinal against (1) Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley. Joah Henrichs allowed an earned run in a six-hit, eight-strikeout complete game.

Joe McGinley allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and eight strikeouts for the Dragons (6-16). Brayden Heldt had a pair of hits.

Boys track and field

St. Anne Last Chance Meet: Coal City tallied 89 team points to win Monday’s nine-school meet. The Coalers got first-place finishes from Conor Quam in the 300-meter hurdles (47.73 seconds) and Alexander Collins in the high jump (1.72 meters).

Beecher (61.5) finished fourth. Jake Papas won the 1,600 (5:12.90), the same finish the Bobcats got from the 4x800 relay of Ayden Belt, Papas, Alfredo Ramirez and Carl Webb.

Watseka (52) took fifth. Andrew McTaggart won the 800 (2:05.88) and Gavin Chattic won the 3,200 (Gavin Chattic. The 4x400 relay of Narciso Solorzano, Hayden Sullivan, McTaggart and Dennis Goodman also won (3:58.31).

Aiden Pinson won both the 100 (11.30) and 200 (23.17) for host St. Anne, which finished sixth (51). Michael Tincher won the 400 (53.29) for Momence, which finished seventh (40.5). Milford-Cissna Park (20) was eighth, followed by Peotone (10).