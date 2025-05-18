Pair survive going over dam in Kankakee

KANKAKEE — Two people on a jet ski survived after the craft went over the dam on the Kankakee River in Kankakee on Sunday afternoon.

Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche said the pair were not from the area, unfamiliar with the river and got too close to the dam.

The victims were both wearing life jackets and were able to get out of the river on their own, LaRoche said.

Fire department personnel were dispatched at 12:25 p.m. and on scene for an hour assisting with recovery of the jet ski, LaRoche said.