Kankakee police arrest mother of 2 children

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police arrested a 23-year-old mother of two children for allegedly harming one of them.

Alacyia L. McCoy, of Kankakee, has been preliminarily charged with attempted murder, aggravated domestic battery/strangling and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, according to police.

At approximately 7:54 p.m. Thursday, an officer was dispatched to the residence in the 300 block of South Fourth Avenue in reference to a welfare check, police said.

The officer advised McCoy they were there to check on her 6-month-old and 3-year-old.

McCoy said she had no idea who would call on her and that she would never harm her kids, police said.

The officer reported the residence was dirty and had items all over the floor. They also noticed the children’s clothes were dirty, and the 6-month-old-baby was laying on the bed by himself in the back room of the residence, according to police.

McCoy let officers check her children. Officers found evidence that McCoy was harming her 6-month-old, police said.

The two children were transported to a Kankakee hospital by the Kankakee Fire Department for medical attention. The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services was contacted and notified of this incident.