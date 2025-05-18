Bishop McNamara, Herscher advance to meet for regional title: Saturday’s Daily Journal Roundup

Girls soccer

Class 1A Herscher Regional semifinals

Bishop McNamara 3, Wilmington 2: The Fightin’ Irish (7-9) opened up regional play with a win over the Wildcats (5-11) on Saturday. No individual stats were immediately available for either team. Bishop McNamara will play Herscher for the regional title at 5 p.m. on May 20.

Herscher 9, Momence 0: Gianni Jaime tallied five goals Saturday as the Tigers (16-3-2) advanced to play Bishop McNamara in the regional championship on May 20. Sophie Venckauskas, Gianna High, Leia Haubner and Brooke King each had one goal. High had five assists, Venckauskas had three, Jaime had two and King had one.

No individual stats were available for Momence (0-15).

Class 1A Manteno Regional semifinals

Beecher 3, Reed-Custer 2: The Bobcats (13-12) rallied from a 2-0 halftime deficit to score three times in the second half, the final goal with 10 minutes to go, and take down the Comets (9-7) to open regional play. Beecher will play Coal City for the regional title on May 20 at 5 p.m. No individual stats were available for either team Saturday.

Baseball

Bishop McNamara 11, St. Joseph-Ogden 3: The Fightin’ Irish (23-7) took down the top-ranked team in Class 2A with relative ease on Saturday, picking up their 12th win in the last 13 games while snapping the Spartans’ 25-game winning streak. Callaghan O’Connor allowed just two runs on eight hits over six innings, recording five strikeouts. He also went 2 for 3 with a triple, a double, an RBI and two runs. Jacob Lotz went 4 for 4 with two runs while Dom Panozzo was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a run.

Coal City 6, Rochester 2: The Coalers (21-11) extended their winning streak to five games win a win in the first game of a road doubleheader on Saturday. Lance Cuddy was 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs, Donnie Ladas was 2 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI and Ethan Olson was 2 for 4. Kellen Forsythe allowed three hits and two runs, one earned, over 5 ⅓ innings while striking out five batters.

Rochester 10, Coal City 4: Rochester broke a 4-4 tie with six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning Saturday, handing the Coalers (21-12) a loss in the second game of a doubleheader. Coal City’s Ben Watson was 3 for 4 with an RBI. Blaine Doss was 2 for 4 with a run while Kellen Forsythe was 2 for 4 with a double.

Milford 18, St. Thomas More 16: Thanks in part to a six-RBI day from Lance Summers, the Bearcats (16-14) managed to end the regular season with a roller-coaster win at home. The game featured three lead changes in the final two innings, with Milford scoring four times in the bottom of the sixth when trailing 16-14. Summers was 2 for 3 with a grand slam, two walks and a run. Hixon Lafond was 1 for 3 with a double, two walks, three RBIs and three runs.

Softball

Bishop McNamara 12, Argenta-Oreana 0: Joslynn Dole allowed just four hits, all singles, as the Fightin’ Irish (18-5) picked up a win in the first of two games at the St. Joseph-Ogden Round Robin on Saturday. Dole also went 2 for 4 with a run while Vivian Dole was 3 for 3 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs. Analeah Ramirez was 3 for 5 with three doubles, an RBI and three runs while Rhaya DePaolo was 2 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs.

Bishop McNamara 3, St. Joseph-Ogden 1: Thanks to another gem from the circle, this time from Victoria Torres, Bishop McNamara (19-5) wrapped up the regular season with another win at the St. Joseph-Ogden Round Robin on Saturday. Torres allowed six hits and just one run over seven innings while recording five strikeouts. Teagan McCue was 2 for 3 with two doubles and two runs. Rhaya DePaolo drove McCue in twice, once with a sac fly and once with a groundout. Analeah Ramirez was 1 for 3 with an RBI and Bella DeLuca was 1 for 2 with a run.

Lemont 11, Beecher 1: The Bobcats (29-3) fell for just the third time this season in the first game of a road doubleheader against Lemont. Taylor Norkus was 1 for 2 with a double and a run while Ashley Lorenzatti, Allie Johnson and Makenna Albert each singled.

Beecher 7, Lemont 3 (12 inn.): After dropping the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader, Beecher (30-3) ended the regular season with a win in a marathon of a game to give the program its third straight 30-win season. The Bobcats scored five runs in the top of the 12th inning before Taylor Norkus got a strikeout to end the game after allowing a run in the bottom of the inning. She pitched the final five innings, allowing three hits while striking out three batters. Ava Lorenzatti started the game, allowing four hits and two runs in seven innings. She had eight strikeouts and also went 2 for 6 with a home run, two RBIs and a run. Ava Olson was 3 for 6 with a double, two RBIs and a run.

Manteno 4, Moline 0: Ava Peterson allowed just two hits in five innings on Saturday as Manteno (21-7) ended the regular season at the Rockridge Tournament in Iowa. Peterson also went 1 for 2 at the plate with a double, a walk and an RBI. Jaz Manau was 2 for 2 with an RBI while Alyssa Singleton was 1 for 2 with two steals and a run.

Pontiac 5, Coal City 0: The Coalers (17-12) were one-hit by Pontiac’s Elena Krause in the first of two games for the team on Saturday. Addison Harvey was 1 for 2 while Mackenzie Croxton worked a walk.

Coal City 6, Limestone 2: Eight different players picked up a hit in the second of two games for the Coalers (18-12) on Saturday, giving the team a win to close the regular season. Masyn Kuder was 3 for 3 with a stolen base while Addison Harvey was 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs. Addison Hodgen was 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a run. Naomi Rodriguez allowed five hits and one run over five innings to pick up the win.