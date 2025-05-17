Volunteers needed to place flags on graves of veterans

Vietnam army veteran Tom Sovinski, a Kankakee resident and member of the 1st Cavalry Division, walks the rows of headstones at Kankakee Memorial Gardens placing flags at veterans' graves on ahead of the 2023 Memorial Day weekend. The annual tradition is completed by volunteers with the Kankakee County Veterans Council over the course of two days across three local cemeteries. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

Volunteers are needed this coming week to help place American flags on the graves of veterans at Kankakee cemeteries.

Flags will be placed on the graves on Thursday and Friday prior to Memorial Day weekend. On Thursday, volunteers will start at 8 a.m. at Mt. Calvary Cemetery at 2000 E. Court St. in Kankakee, and then move on to Mound Grove Cemetery at 1000 N. Greenwood Ave.

On Friday, they will start at 8 a.m. at Kankakee Memorial Gardens at 15 Lowe Road just off Illinois Route 17 East. It’s a great opportunity to give back and show one’s gratitude.

No experience is needed, just a willing heart and a little of one’s time. For more information, call Ed Peters at 815-953-4572.