BRADLEY – The St. Joseph’s Holy Name Society will be holding a pork chop sandwich drive-thru sale from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the parish hall parking lot on the north side of the St. Joseph’s Ministry Center at 260 N. Prairie Ave. in Bradley.

Patrons can purchase a pork chop sandwich with potato chips and applesauce for $9. Bottled water is available for an additional $1. Proceeds benefit Holy Name projects.