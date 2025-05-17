Bradley-Bourbonnais softball drops close game with No. 1 Lincoln-Way Central: Friday’s Daily Journal Roundup

Softball

Lincoln-Way Central 3, Bradley-Bourbonnais 1: The Boilermakers (18-11, 8-6 SouthWest Suburban Conference) dropped a close road game Friday against the SWSC leading Knights, the top-ranked Class 4A team in the state. They got both of their hits off of Lincoln-Way Central’s Lisabella Dimitrijevic in the top of the fourth when Tristin Woods doubled and Lydia Hammond singled to drive in the run. Hammond also had five strikeouts in four innings of work.

Manteno 5, Mercer County 3: Ava Peterson allowed just four hits in five innings for Manteno (20-6) in the first of two games for the Panthers on Friday. She also went 1 for 3 out of the leadoff spot. Macy Iwanus was 1 for 2 with a double, a walk and an RBI while Amiya Carlile was 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI. Jaz Manau went 1 for 2 with a walk and a run.

Riverdale 4, Manteno 2: The Panthers (20-7) dropped the second of their two games on Friday. Aubrie Goudreau was 2 for 3 with an RBI while Macy Iwanus was 2 for 3 with a double. Bella Gigliello worked around 11 Riverdale hits to only allow four runs in six innings.

Reed-Custer 5, Prairie Central 3: After falling behind 1-0 in the top of the first, the Comets (12-15) scored three runs in the bottom of the inning and two more in the third to pick up a home win in their regular season finale. Mackenzie Foote was 2 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs while Kamryn Wilkey was 3 for 4 with a run scored. Sophia Moyers allowed just five hits in seven innings while striking out five. Prairie Central got all three runs on solo home runs.

Baseball

Andrew 10, Bradley-Bourbonnais 7: Kason Bynum and Eric Rainbolt both went deep Friday, but the Boilermakers (17-14, 5-9 SouthWest Suburban Conference) fell on the road against Andrew. Bynum finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run while Rainbolt was 1 for 4 with two RBIs and a run. Cody Freitas was 2 for 4 with two doubles, a walk, an RBI and a run.

Reed-Custer 16, Prairie Central 1: Landen Robinson drilled a three-run home run in the bottom of the fourth inning Friday to give the Comets (18-12) a walkoff run-rule win. Robinson was 2 for 4 in the game with four RBIs and two runs. Brady Tyree was 2 for 2 with two home runs, a walk, five RBIs and three runs. Joe Bembenek went 1 for 3 with a double, a walk, three RBIs and three runs.

Seneca 7, Gardner-South Wilmington 1: The Panthers (9-17) ended the regular season with a loss at home on Friday. Cameron Gray was 2 for 3 with a run while Hunter Partilla was 1 for 1 with an RBI.

Girls soccer

Class 1A Manteno Regional semifinals

Coal City 4, Manteno 0: After winning their last four games of the regular season, the Coalers (14-4-1) opened regional Friday play by beating the host Panthers (5-13-3) for the second time in the last 10 days. Kylee Kennell recorded a hat trick in the win while Corinna Barkley added one goal and Claire Mohler had an assist. No individual stats were immediately available for Manteno.