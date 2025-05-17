Birth announcements

Riverside Medical Center

Devin and Danielle McIntosh, Kankakee, boy, Josiyah, May 6, third child.

Pedro Lopez Lopez and Yesenia Lopez Ramos, Kankakee, boy, Ismael Jonathan, May 6, third child.

Joshua Winn and Kylie Young-Caminker, Bradley, girl, Alena River, May 7, first child.

Nicholas and Rachel Frey, Bourbonnais, girl, Layla Joanne, May 7, second child.

Nolberto and Cassidy Vera, Bourbonnais, girl, Stella Araceli, May 8, third child.

John Ruhlow and Hayley Noe, Herscher, boy, Dutton Bo, May 8, fourth child.

Connor and Giana Lamore, Bradley, girl, Penelope Rose, May 10, first child. The mother is the former Giana Zinanni.

Jonathan and Gabrielle Fightmaster, Bourbonnais, girl, Madelyn Rae, May 11, first child. The mother is the former Gabrielle Hilliard.

Brandon Fox and Carley Cooper, Bourbonnais, boy, Finley Robert, May 11, fifth child.

Jonathan Clark and Sarah Seaton, Bourbonnais, boy, Oliver James, May 12, third child.

Saint Mary’s Hospital

Jesus Orozco and Silvia Lizeth Campos Martinez, Kankakee, girl, Evelyn, May 6, second child.

Patrick Dominguez and Noel Bebout, Bourbonnais, boy, Patrick Gene, May 8, second child.

Joshua and Lisa Carman, Limestone, boy, Audie Allen, May 9, second child.

Travis Collins and Adazhia Stewart, Kankakee, girl, Trinity Ty’ Yonda, May 10, second child.

Jacob Minuth and Shelby Monferdini, Chebanse, boy, Raymond James, May 11, first child.

Luis Duran and Maria Martinez, Momence, boy, Gabriel, May 12, second child.

Kyle and Brandi Applebee, Essex, boy, Waylon Kyle, May 13, first child.

Steve and Lisa Franke, Grant Park, girl, Sloane Rylee, May 13, third child.