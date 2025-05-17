ATHENA Awards recipients honored

From left: Megan Campbell, recipient of the ATHENA Young Professional Leadership Award; Jamie Freedlund, recipient of the ATHENA Leadership Award; and Anne King, recipient of the Women in Networking scholarship, pose for a photo after an awards luncheon May 15, 2025, hosted by the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce at Adventure Commons in Bourbonnais. (Stephanie Markham)

When navigating the complexities of career moves and big life decisions, it is important to remember that small steps count.

“You don’t need the whole map to make the next step,” said Tami Galbreath, keynote speaker of a Thursday ceremony celebrating this year’s ATHENA Award recipients.

Hosted by the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce, the 2025 Women in Networking Leading Ladies Luncheon was held in Bourbonnais’ Adventure Commons.

Before recipients were honored, Galbreath, environmental health and safety manager for AHF Products Manufacturing in Kankakee, spoke about creating a balance of “bold moves and mindful moments” in one’s life.

“Each time I took a bold move, or didn’t know where I was going in my career, I learned, I grew and I found I was far more capable than I thought I was,” she said.

Tami Galbreath, environmental health and safety manager for AHF Products, gives the keynote address during the 2025 Women in Networking Leading Ladies Luncheon on May 15, 2025, hosted in Adventure Commons by the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce. (Stephanie Markham)

Having all the answers first is not a prerequisite.

“Boldness isn’t about feeling ready,” she said. “It’s about deciding that your growth matters more than your comfort.”

Failure is possible – that means more opportunities to learn.

“You need the courage to say, ‘This no longer fits, I’m ready for something new,’ ” she said.

Boldness alone is not enough, however. Mindful moments are also needed to stay grounded.

“These are those pauses, those check-ins, those quiet internal whispers that say, ‘How am I doing? No, really, how am I doing?’ ” she said.

This means self-reflection with questions like, “Do I still feel like me doing this work?”

“Mindfulness is what helps you hear yourself in the noise,” Galbreath said. “And that self-awareness is not a weakness, it’s a strategic growth.”

2025 award, scholarship recipients

ATHENA Leadership Award: Jamie Freedlund

Given in the Kankakee County area since 1987, the ATHENA Leadership Award is presented to an individual who is honored for professional excellence, community service and for actively assisting women in their attainment of professional excellence and leadership skills.

This year’s recipient is Jamie Freedlund, chief financial officer of Turn-Key Environmental waste disposal company in Kankakee and co-founder of Mattea’s Joy, a nonprofit helping families navigate medical crises.

Additionally, Freedlund hosts a podcast called Joy in the Journey, which offers insight and support for families with critically ill children.

Freedlund is a member of the Bourbonnais Elementary School Board. She also offers professional and personal development workshops.

“The recipient is a remarkable leader whose influence spans across corporate, nonprofit and personal development spaces and exemplifies the very essence of enlightened leadership, balancing strategic vision with heartfelt purpose,” said Mary Thompson, member of the WIN and ATHENA committees.

Since the award’s founding, more than 8,200 recipients have been honored across the U.S. and 11 countries by the ATHENA International organization.

“I feel honored to be named among such incredible women in our community,” Freedlund said. “As I looked at the names of recipients, it’s overwhelming, so many women that have championed our community.”

Freedlund is the 31st local recipient. Recent honorees have included Jim Rowe, Marsha Lloyd and Genevra Walters.

“This award is more than a trophy,” Thompson said. “It’s a reminder of the change that can be created, the doors that can be opened, and the paths that can be made smoother for those who come after.”

ATHENA Young Professional: Megan Campbell

Given in the Kankakee County area since 2008, the ATHENA Young Professional Leadership Award celebrates emerging leaders.

Recipients include those who are at least of college age and have taken significant steps in their career journey, as well as serving as a role model for young women and girls.

This year’s recipient is Megan Campbell, owner of Rise and Thrive Wellness.

Campbell is the ninth local recipient of this award, with recent honorees including Fawn Hendershott, Jenny Schoenwetter and Claire Chaplinski.

Thompson said that Campbell is a “visionary leader who is transforming the landscape of mental health care in our community.”

“I couldn’t do any of this without my team and relationships,” Campbell said while accepting the award.

Campbell leads a team of 22 therapists who have delivered over 1,100 therapy sessions, all grant funded at no cost to the client or the county.

“She’s deeply committed to creating environments where healing and growth can happen, not just for clients, but for the professionals who care for them,” Thompson said. “... Her impact is felt not only in the lives she touches through her practice, but in the example she sets as a leader with purpose.”

Women in Networking Scholarship: Anne King

Awarded since 2005, the WIN Scholarship is dedicated to supporting working women in Kankakee County as they begin or continue their higher education journey.

This year’s scholarship recipient is Anne King.

King spent many years as a stay-at-home mom before returning to the workforce as a crisis counselor.

King found her calling and went back to school to pursue a master’s degree in social work.

She’s also involved in nonprofit organizations that support mental health, including the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Project SUN and Project Headspace and Timing.

“For me, the journey kind of took a lot of twists and turns,” King said. “I was a sophomore in college when my sister died by suicide, and it was really too hard for me to keep going to school. ...

“This Saturday, my son and I are graduating with our associate degrees from [Kankakee Community College] together. I start this fall at Aurora University, and I can’t wait to get into the social work field.”