Maternity student hit by projectile from passing vehicle

BOURBONNAIS — A Bishop McNamara Catholic School student was struck by a projectile from what Bourbonnais police said was an orbeez gun Thursday.

First-grade students from Bishop McNamara’s Maternity campus were returning to the school from a trip to the nearby Dairy Queen when a male student was hit in the leg, Bourbonnais Police Patrol Commander Jason Sztuba said.

“It happened on the sidewalk from a passing vehicle. No treatment was sought,” Sztuba said.

“We are attempting to locate/identify the offending vehicle.”

Orbeez guns use air pressure to launch the hydrated Orbeez at targets. The guns are typically powered by manual pumps or batteries. When you pull the trigger, a burst of air propels the Orbeez out of the barrel, according to geltoynation.com.

Bishop McNamara Catholic Schools posted a statement on Facebook.

“Today, an unsettling incident occurred as our Bourbonnais Site first-grade class was returning from a field trip to Dairy Queen. One of our students was struck by an unidentified object, believed to have been from a passing vehicle. We are deeply grateful that the student was not seriously injured and is doing well.”

“Parents of all BMCS students were notified immediately via email of the incident. The safety of our students is our highest priority, and we are working closely with the Bourbonnais Police Department as they conduct an ongoing investigation into this matter. We commend their swift response, as well as the efforts of our staff, parent volunteers, and first responders, who acted quickly to ensure the well-being of our school community.

In times like these, we are reminded of the importance of vigilance, compassion, and faith. We ask our Bishop McNamara family to join us in praying for the safety of our children, our community, and our world.

“Counselors will be available tomorrow for any students who may need support. We encourage anyone with concerns to reach out — seeking help is a sign of strength.

“Thank you for your continued trust and partnership as we work to uphold a safe and nurturing environment for all.”