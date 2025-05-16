Bradley-Bourbonnais takes defensive pitchers’ duel at Manteno

The Bradley-Bourbonnais infield exchange high-fives after getting an out in the fourth inning of a game against Manteno on Thursday, May 15, 2025. (Nicholas Holstein for Shaw Local)

MANTENO – As Bradley-Bourbonnais pitcher Lydia Hammond watched Manteno’s Sophie Peterson hit what looked to be a perfectly-placed go-ahead two-run single to shallow center with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning of Thursday’s game at Manteno, Hammond wasn’t worried.

Bella Pusateri was there.

Pusateri fully extended to just barely squeeze the most improbable of diving catches to preserve a one-run lead through the sixth before Hammond’s insurance RBI single in the top of the seventh gave the Boilermakers (18-10) a 3-1 win against the Panthers (19-6).

“I have all the confidence in the world in her,” Hammond said of Pusateri. “I know that she can make clutch plays, any play. Right before we break [to start an inning], Bella goes ‘no fly’ every time, and she proves that.”

In a pitchers’ duel between Manteno’s Bella Gigliello and Bradley-Bourbonnais’ trio of Abbie Hofbauer, Olivia Woolman and Hammond, the Panthers appeared primed to make the game’s third lead change in as many half innings when Amiya Carlile singled and eventually stole second and third before Jaz Manau walked with two outs and took second on defensive indifference.

Manteno's Sophie Peterson races home to score the game's first run in the fifth inning against Bradley-Bourbonnais on Thursday, May 15, 2025. (Nicholas Holstein for Shaw Local)

Peterson, who had just doubled and scored on a Macy Iwanus infield single an inning earlier, made just enough contact to seemingly find green grass and put the Panthers ahead until the Indiana State commit came out of nowhere to save the game.

“It was funny, I was just thinking right before that batter came up and said to my outfielders that we have to go after everything and can’t let those runs score,” Pusateri said. “Then the ball was hit, I just got a good jump on the ball and put all my body into it.”

It was fitting that a defensive gem was so instrumental in the final score of a game filled with high execution from both teams in the field. Hammond said the Boilers knew the Panthers were able to challenge pitchers and defenses, something they were well prepared for Thursday.

“It was very crucial this game because we knew coming in they were going to play small ball,” Hammond said. “That’s something earlier in the season that we struggled with, so we really pounded that in practice and worked on that, and we showed it today.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Bradley-Bourbonnais' Rhaina Boggess applies a late tag as Manteno's Alyssa Singleton slides in safely at third base in the fourth inning of a game on Thursday, May 15, 2025. (Nicholas Holstein for Shaw Local)

After Gigliello stymied the Boilers through five innings and took the rubber for the sixth with her newly found 1-0 lead, the visitors finally found enough offensive groove to turn their one-run deficit into a one-run lead, also taking advantage on one of the game’s two errors.

Woolman doubled to open the inning and took third on Leila Middlebrook’s groundout. Suttyn Hop drove Woolman in with what would have been a sacrifice fly, but ended with Hop on second after a fielding error. Two batters later, Shannon Lee’s single drove in Hop for the go-ahead run, with Hammond adding late insurance with an RBI triple that scored Avery Moutrey in the seventh.

“Two teams that were just out there to compete, and it was really awesome,” Boilers coach Haylee Austell said. “I was a little nervous in the early innings because we didn’t really come out ready to go and we’ve really struggled with finding ways to make adjustments in-game, but that was the difference today.”

Despite being on the wrong side of the scoreboard, there was no chance Panthers coach Josh Carlile was going to be disappointed in the effort his team gave against the perennial Class 4A state contenders they faced as they prepare for their own journey through the Class 2A postseason that begins next week.

Manteno's Bella Gigliello pitches in a game against Bradley-Bourbonnais on Thursday, May 15, 2025. (Nicholas Holstein for Shaw Local)

“That was just a great game right there,” Josh Carlile said. “Two teams that wanted it and kept playing hard. We took the loss, congrats to them, they got a couple of big hits in big moments. But I tell you what, that was big for us going into the postseason to be able to stand toe-to-toe with a school like them and play softball like they do.”

Hofbauer gave up an earned run on four hits in three innings before Woolman gave up four hits in two shutout frames and Hammond allowed a hit in her two shutout innings. She was also the lone Boiler with multiple hits, going 2 for 4.

Gigliello allowed an earned run on seven hits in a complete game. Manau and Amiya Carlile had two hits apiece.