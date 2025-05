KANKAKEE — A fire caused $5,000 in damage Wednesday to a garage in the 200 block of North Hammes Avenue on Kankakee’s east side.

Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche said firefighters were dispatched to the fire at approximately 7:30 p.m.

The fire was contained to the garage. A yard trimmer’s hot exhaust started the fire, LaRoche said.

Crews were on the scene for an hour. Limestone, Bradley, and Bourbonnais fire departments assisted Kankakee, LaRoche said.