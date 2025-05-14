Tristin Woods homers, drives in 5 runs for BBCHS in SWSC win: Tuesday’s Daily Journal Roundup

Softball

Bradley-Bourbonnais 6, Stagg 3: Tristin Woods homered and doubled Tuesday to lead the Boilermakers (19-10, 7-5 SouthWest Suburban Conference) to a conference win at home. She also had a single, going 3 for 4 with five RBIs and two runs. Bella Pusateri was 3 for 3 with a walk, a steal and three runs, while Shannon Lee was 2 for 3 with a run. Abi Hofbauer allowed six hits and three runs over six innings while recording six strikeouts. Olivia Woolman allowed a hit and had a strikeout in a scoreless seventh inning.

Gardner-South Wilmington 12, Illinois Lutheran 0: Maddie Simms did a bit of everything for the Panthers (19-9, 10-3 River Valley Conference). The junior threw a perfect game in the five-inning contest, recording 13 strikeouts, while also going 3 for 4 with two inside-the-park home runs, four RBIs and three runs. Ella Mack was 4 for 4 with a triple, a double, five RBIs and a run, while Liv Siano was 2 for 3 with an inside-the-park home run, two RBIs and four runs.

Central 10, Donovan 0: Sydney Jemar threw a no-hitter to lead the Comets (14-12, 9-4 River Valley Conference) to a five-inning conference win at home. It was Central’s second win in a row following a six-game losing streak. Jemar struck out eight batters and walked two in her five hitless innings. Ella Ponton went 2 for 3 with a run and Emily Ponton was 1 for 3 with two runs. Lia Prairie was 1 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs.

For the Wildcats (7-12, 4-8), Laylah Lou Walters allowed just six hits in 4⅓ innings. She had three strikeouts and one walk, and with seven Donovan errors, all 10 of her runs allowed were unearned.

Grant Park 6, St. Anne 1: Cheyenne Hayes racked up 14 strikeouts as the Dragons (12-10, 8-5 RVC) picked up a home win over the Cardinals (3-16, 2-11). Hayes allowed just four hits and an unearned run over seven innings while also going 1 for 4 with a double. Ava Desiderio was 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run, and Lola Malkowski was 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a run.

St. Anne’s Tessa DeYoung was 2 for 3 in the game while Maya Anderson was 1 for 4 with a triple.

Manteno 11, Coal City 0: The Panthers (19-5, 13-1 Illinois Central Eight Conference) completed a commanding conference sweep over the Coalers (17-10, 11-3) to claim sole possession of the ICE title. Coal City finishes conference play in third place. Ava Peterson allowed six hits in five shutout innings for Manteno, striking out three batters and walking one. Aubrie Goudreau was 3 for 3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs, while Macy Iwanus was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run.

For the Coalers, Khloe Picard was 2 for 3 with a double. Starting pitcher Masyn Kuder was one of four players to go 1 for 2 with a single.

Herscher 7, Peotone 0: Anistin Hackley threw a complete-game shutout, and RyLyn Adams went 3 for 4 out of the leadoff spot as Herscher (17-11, 7-7 ICE) wrapped conference play with a home win. Hackley allowed six hits in seven innings while recording four strikeouts and also went 1 for 1 with an RBI double. Adams drove in two runs and scored one, while Keira Ahramovich was 1 for 1 with two walks and two RBIs.

For Peotone (12-13, 5-9), Sophia Klawitter allowed seven hits and seven runs in six innings while also striking out seven batters. She went 1 for 2 with a double and a walk, while Jillian Roark was 2 for 3.

Wilmington 10, Streator 3: The Wildcats (21-6, 12-2 ICE) wrapped up second place in the ICE standings Tuesday with their home win to complete the conference sweep. Taylor Stefancic was 3 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs, and Keeley Walsh was 2 for 3 with a triple and three runs. Taryn Gilbert picked up the win, allowing seven hits in seven innings, while also going 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run.

Reed-Custer 6, Lisle 0: Behind six strong innings from Adalyn Steichen, Reed-Custer (11-15, 3-11 ICE) picked up its first ICE sweep of the season in their final conference series. Steichen had four strikeouts in her six innings, and Sophia Moyers struck out a pair in a scoreless seventh. Kamryn Wilkey was 2 for 4 with a steal and two runs, while Caysie Esparza was 1 for 3 with a walk, three RBIs and two steals.

Iroquois West 6, South Newton 3: Autumn Miller struck out 11 batters as the Raiders (10-14) won at home in nonconference play. She allowed six hits in seven innings and issued just one walk. Amelia Scharp was 3 for 4 with a run. Kyla Dewitt was 2 for 4 with a triple, a double, two RBIs and a run.

Lincoln-Way Central 10, Beecher 0: It was all Knights when Lincoln-Way Central, the top-ranked team in the Class 4A ICA Poll, hosted a Beecher team ranked third in the 2A poll. The Bobcats (28-2) had a seven-game winning streak snapped with the loss. Ava Lorenzatti, Makenzie Johnson and Elena Kvasnicka each went 1 for 2 with a single for the team’s only three hits.

Baseball

Coal City 6, Manteno 3: Third place in the ICE standings was up for grabs when Coal City (19-11, 9-5) came from behind to sweep Manteno (17-7, 8-6) for the road win. The Coalers scored two runs in the sixth inning to tie the score 3-3 and added three in the seventh to go ahead. Gavin Berger was 2 for 4 with a double two runs for the Coalers, while Ethan Olson was 1 for 4 with two RBIs and a run. Lance Cuddy missed plenty of bats in 6 ⅔ innings of work, racking up 14 strikeouts while allowing six hits and three runs.

Manteno’s Tyler Buehler was 1 for 4 with a double, an RBI and a run, while Andrew Norred and Jake Stevens each went 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Wilmington 6, Streator 0: Six shutout innings from Kyle Farrell helped the Wildcats (20-7, 13-1 Illinois Central Eight Conference) end the conference season with another win after the team clinched the conference title Monday. Farrell allowed just two hits and had seven strikeouts before Cooper Holman struck out two in a scoreless seventh inning. Farrell was also 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs while Ryan Kettman was 2 for 4 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run.

Reed-Custer 7, Lisle 3 (8 inn.): With the Comets (17-12, 7-7 ICE) down to their final strike, Brady Tyree hit a two-run single in the top of the seventh to tie the score 3-3 and send the game to extras. Joe Bembenek doubled home a run in the top of the eighth to start the scoring in what would turn into a four-run frame for the Comets in their conference finale. Bembenek was 3 for 5 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs. Landen Robinson was 2 for 5 with a double, an RBI and two runs. Robinson also pitched the final five innings, walking six batters and hitting two but not allowing a hit or a run.

Gardner-South Wilmington 16, Illinois Lutheran 1: The Panthers (8-16, 4-7 River Valley Conference) snapped a five-game losing streak with a blowout conference win at home. Reed Millette was 2 for 4 with two doubles, four RBIs and a run, while Logan Conger was 2 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs. Cole Hampson was 2 for 4 with an RBI and three runs and also picked up the win, pitching three innings while allowing two hits and a run. He had six strikeouts.

St. Anne-Donovan 5, Grant Park 1: Jacob Onnen came up big on the road for the Cardinals (12-8, 6-4 RVC) as the team picked up its third conference win in a row. He pitched all seven innings, allowing five hits and an unearned run with six strikeouts and went 2 for 4 with a double and a run. Preston Harrington-DeWitt was 2 for 4 with two doubles, three RBIs and a run. The Cardinals scored four runs in the top of the seventh to pull away.

For Grant Park (6-14, 4-7), Joey McGinley allowed just five hits and two runs, one earned, over 6 ⅓ innings. He also went 1 for 3 with a double and a run, while Ryder Greenholt was 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Watseka 10, Cissna Park 0: Masen Galyen’s five commanding innings gave Watseka (9-13, 6-5 Vermilion Valley Conference ) a home win over the Timberwolves (2-17, 1-12) in both teams’ VVC finale. Galyen allowed four hits and struck out six without issuing a walk. He was also 1 for 2 with two walks and a run. Quinn Starkey was 3 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs.

For Cissna Park, Joah Henrichs was 2 for 2 with a double and a stolen base.

Ridgeview 13, Iroquois West 3: The Raiders (10-14) took a nonconference loss on the road. Izzy Alvarez was 1 for 3 with a walk and a run. Rylan Pheifer was 0 for 1 with two walks and an RBI.

Girls soccer

Andrew 4, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0: No individual stats were immediately available for the Boilermakers (8-14, 0-7 SouthWest Suburban Conference), who fell at home in their regular season finale.

Coal City 3, La Salle-Peru 0: The Coalers (13-4-1) picked up their fourth win in a row on the road to close out the regular season. Maggie Sterba, Kylee Kennell and Faith Horkavy all scored for the Coalers. Claire Mohler and Hayden Francisco had an assist apiece, and Chloe Pluger had four saves in the shutout.

Thornwood 4, Beecher 1: No individual stats were immediately for the Bobcats (12-12, 6-6 Southland Athletic Conference), who wrapped the regular season with a conference loss at home.