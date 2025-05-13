Bang to play Friends of the Blues show

Frank Bang spent five years touring with Buddy Guy. Bang is doing at show at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Bradley. (sic.com)

Ross’s Rock-N-Roll Emporium and the Bradley American Legion will be hosting guitarist Frank Bang at 7 p.m. Wednesday in a Friends of the Blues show.

Born Frank Blinkal, Bang is a Chicago native and plays his music from Chicago to the East Coast to Florida and back, hitting clubs and festivals along the way. Bang lives music, is personable and tells great stories from his career, including five years as Buddy Guy’s live-show, second guitar player.

Bang can play anything from blues-rock to Hank Williams-style country.

Admission at the door is $20, and the upstairs concert hall opens at 6 p.m. Cocktails are available in the downstairs bar, and the Legion’s kitchen will be open. The Legion is at 835 W. Broadway St. in Bradley.

Bang has played in the area before, having done a show in September of 2018 at the Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club.

While with Guy, Bang played on stage with a who’s who of the world’s best. TV appearances include The Tonight Show, Late Night with Conan O’Brien, and numerous European and American television specials.