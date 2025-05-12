Kankakee County Museum to hold 35th annual Rhubarb Festival on May 18

Attendees stroll through the vendors at the Rhubarb Festival at the Kankakee County Museum and Civic Auditorium in 2024. The 35th annual fest returns Sunday, May 18.

The Kankakee County Museum has announced the 35th annual Rhubarb Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 18, at Small Memorial Park in Kankakee.

Festivities will include a wide array of vendors, a dime toss, a kids’ zone, a pie-eating contest, live entertainment, tours of the Taylor One-Room Schoolhouse and more.

New to this year’s festival are the Kankakee Art League Show and a new sports exhibit titled “More Than a Game.”

Rhubarb and strawberry-rhubarb whole pies and slices provided by the Bennet-Curtis House will be available for purchase as part of the museum’s fundraising efforts, as well as jams from Turtle Acres.

Pies and jams can also be pre-ordered online at kankakeecountymuseum.com through May 16.