Kankakee County Museum to hold 35th annual Rhubarb Festival on May 18

The Kankakee County Museum has announced the 35th annual Rhubarb Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 18, at Small Memorial Park in Kankakee.
Festivities will include a wide array of vendors, a dime toss, a kids’ zone, a pie-eating contest, live entertainment, tours of the Taylor One-Room Schoolhouse and more.
New to this year’s festival are the Kankakee Art League Show and a new sports exhibit titled “More Than a Game.”
Rhubarb and strawberry-rhubarb whole pies and slices provided by the Bennet-Curtis House will be available for purchase as part of the museum’s fundraising efforts, as well as jams from Turtle Acres.
Pies and jams can also be pre-ordered online at kankakeecountymuseum.com through May 16.