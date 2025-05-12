Bishop McNamara, Bradley-Bourbonnais softball come together to strike out cancer

Keith Schweigert, right, waves to the crowd that cheers him on after throwing out a cermonial first pitch ahead of Bradley-Bourbonnais and Bishop McNamara's Strike Out Cancer Night at their softball game in Bourbonnais Thursday, May 8, 2025. From left, are Schweigert's wife Laurie, grandson Noah, daughter-in-law Tami and daughter Kinzie. (Mason Schweizer)

For as long as the programs have been around, one of Bishop McNamara’s biggest softball games every year comes against All-City rival Bradley-Bourbonnais.

Since 2011, another schedule highlight has always been Purple Day, the Fightin’ Irish’s annual cancer fundraiser game.

So it made perfect sense for those two dates to merge, which happened Thursday when the Boilermakers hosted the Irish for not just their annual All-City softball game, but also their inaugural Strikeout Cancer Night.

While the original Purple Day, started by former Irish coach and Boiler player Laura Harms Cantillo, raised money for the American Cancer Society and Relay for Life, Thursday’s evolution raised money for families on either side of the rivalry that are currently fighting cancer battles.

Alexandra Ramos, a sixth grader at Bishop McNamara who is battling leukemia, and Keith Schweigert, a security officer at Bradley-Bourbonnais who was recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, were recognized with a pregame ceremony.

Ramos’ mother, Angela Juarez, and Schweigert each threw out ceremonial first pitches and received standing ovations from a crowd that wrapped around the field.

Angela Juarez, third from left, throws out a ceremonial first pitch of the Bradley-Bourbonnais and Bishop McNamara softball teams' Strikeout Cancer Night at their game in Bourbonnais Thursday, May 8, 2025. Watching Juarez, from left, are mother Araceli Oliva, daughter Alexis Ramos and Bishop McNamara softball coach Alee Rashenskas. (Mason Schweizer)

“[Bradley-Bourbonnais coach] Haylee [Austell] and I had been talking for the last couple years about getting something during our local game just because we have such a great turnout, especially playing here under the lights,” McNamara head coach Alee Rashenskas said.

“Super special, and to be able to recognize someone from ‘our side’ and ‘their side,’ both part of our community, is really cool. I was really proud of how well the teams and our families came together,” Rashenskas said.

Austell and Rashenskas, longtime friends and middle infield travel softball teammates when Purple Day first began, agreed that it made sense to make each team’s most highly attended game one that they dedicate toward a good cause, with both coaches making a conscious effort to build their programs around making their players better people off the field first, and better players second.

And as someone who saw her dad, Kevin Beck, successfully battle cancer, Austell knows how much nights like Thursday can mean to a family.

“I think she preaches to her program, and I know I preach to mine, that it’s about so much more than just a game ... 0 for 4 with four Ks means nothing when you have cancer,” Austell said. “As somebody who knows what that looks like in a family, to be able to support that is awesome.

One of the girls who best understands what both programs are about is Bradley-Bourbonnais senior catcher Suttyn Hop, who spent her freshman year at McNamara before spending the past three years at Bradley-Bourbonnais. In addition to hitting a two-run home run during the Boilers’ 10-0 win Thursday night, Hop also caught Schweigert’s first pitch.

“It’s really special to be able to see two communities come together, spread a word and show that we can come together and do something good,” Hop said.

The Bradley-Bourbonnais and Bishop McNamara softball teams pose in their shirts for their Strikeout Cancer Night at their All-City game hosted by Bradley-Bourbonnais Thursday, May 8, 2025. (Mason Schweizer)

While the festivities were beginning at the Bradley-Bourbonnais softball field, the Irish baseball team hosted the Boilers in their All-City game as well. Schweigert’s oldest son, Brad, is the Bradley-Bourbonnais baseball coach.

The Boiler baseball team was on the wrong side of a dramatic 6-3 Irish comeback Thursday, but there’s no doubt that through the agony of defeat, Brad felt the love of his community. In addition to his dad and family being a part of softball’s big night, Brad and the Boiler baseball team arrived to McNamara to see the Irish team and coaching staff sporting the shirts BSN Sports is selling to raise money for Keith’s battle during their warmups.

“There’s some things that are a lot bigger than baseball, and the show of respect and the show of support for our family from this whole community has been huge,” Brad said.

“My dad is such a special guy to me, and is such a special guy to most people in this community. It’s been really nice to see them to support and show him their support and prayers through this time.”