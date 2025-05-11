Street name to honor late Gov. Ryan

The 900 block of South Greenwood Avenue may soon be an honorary street named for Governor George H. Ryan. (Lee Provost)

KANKAKEE – Although former Kankakeean and Illinois Gov. George Ryan has passed away, the Kankakee administration does not want his name to be forgotten.

At this week’s Kankakee City Council meeting, Mayor Chris Curtis informed council members that he would like the 900 block of South Greenwood Avenue to forever bear the name of Gov. Ryan.

This 900 block, of course, is significant to the George Ryan legacy, as it is there the late governor and his wife, Lura Lynn, called home for decades, and where they raised their family.

“I’m asking for the Ordinance Committee to recommend to the City Council making the 900 block of South Greenwood Avenue to be an honorary street name for Gov. George H. Ryan,” Curtis said.

Once approved by the committee, the request goes to the full City Council for a vote.

An honorary street name does not replace the actual street name. Rather, a street sign is placed below the legal street name and is labeled as an honorary designation.

The city has many honorary street names.

A one-term Republican governor and two-term Illinois secretary of state, Ryan died May 2 at the age of 91 surrounded by family at his home.