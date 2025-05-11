Bishop McNamara wraps dominant conference season at 14-0: Saturday’s Daily Journal Roundup

Softball

Bishop McNamara 16, St. Edward 3: Six runs in the top of the first inning proved to be plenty for the Fightin’ Irish (15-5, 13-0 CCC) in the first game of a Chicagoland Christian Conference doubleheader on Saturday. Gabby Burnett was 3 for 4 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs while Rhaya DePaolo was 5 for 5 with two doubles, two RBIs and four runs. Joslynn Dole struck out nine batters in seven innings to pick up the win.

Bishop McNamara 10. St. Edward 4: With a win in the final game of Saturday’s doubleheader, Bishop McNamara completed its dominant run through CCC play with a perfect 14-0 conference record. The Fightin’ Irish scored an average of just over 14 runs per game in conference and allowed just over two runs per game. They improved to 16-5 overall.

Rhaya DePaolo was 3 for 4 with a home run, three RBIs and a run while Analeah Ramirez was 2 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and a run. Bridget Bertrand was 1 for 4 with four stolen bases and a run.

Iroquois West 9, Grant Park 3: The Raiders (9-13) extended their winning streak to three games with a home win over the Dragons (11-10) Saturday. Kyla Dewitt allowed just three hits and three runs, one earned, over seven innings for Iroquois West. Amelia Scharp was 2 for 3 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs while Leah Honeycutt was 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs.

For Grant Park, Adelyn Karstensen was 1 for 3 with a run while Ava Desiderio was 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Baseball

Wilmington 6, Shepard 0: Four pitchers combined to allow just three hits Saturday as the Wildcats (18-7) picked up their seventh straight win, the last four of which have been shutouts. Kyle Farrell picked up the win, allowing one hit in three innings while striking out six batters. Lucas Rink struck out two batters in 1 ⅔ one-hit innings while also going 2 for 4 with a home run, three RBIs and a run. Brysen Meents was 3 for 3 with an RBI, two runs and two steals.

Iroquois West 10, Grant Park 7: The Raiders (10-12) held off a comeback attempt from the Dragons (6-13), who scored four runs in the top of the seventh, to pick up a nonconference win at home. Landon Kraft was 2 for 4 with an RBI while Malachi Ark was 1 for 3 with a walk, three RBIs and a run. Julian Melgoza struck out eight batters in 5 ⅓ innings, allowing three hits and three runs.

Grant Park’s Seth Muehe was 2 for 3 with three RBIs while Aiden Overbeek was 2 for 4 with a double, an RBI and two runs.

Milford 10, Fisher 8: With a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Bearcats (14-15) broke a late 8-8 tie to pick up a home win. Caleb Clutteur was 3 for 3 with a double, a walk, an RBI, a run and three steals. Hixon Lafond was 2 for 4 with two RBIs, a run and two steals. Coy Lucht picked up the win, pitching the final 2 ⅓ innings and allowing just three hits and one run. He had four strikeouts.

Galesburg 19, Reed-Custer 4: The Comets (15-11) lost the first of their two games at the St. Joseph-Ogden Invite Saturday. Thomas Emery was 1 for 2 with two RBIs and a run while Jacob Reardon was 1 for 2 with two RBIs.

St. Joseph-Ogden 9, Reed-Custer 5: Despite scoring four runs in the top of the seventh, Reed-Custer (15-12) came up short in its second and final game on Saturday. Jacob Reardon was 2 for 3 with two RBIs while Brady Tyree was 2 for 3 with two runs.

Plano 15, Gardner-South Wilmington 0: The Panthers (7-14) were held to one hit in a loss at home Saturday, Brock Enerson was 1 for 1 in the game with a single