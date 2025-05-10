Kankakee walks off Bloom for pivotal conference win: Friday’s Daily Journal Roundup

Softball

Kankakee 7, Bloom 6: Kendyl Christon’s walk-off single scored Lillian Landis and Kaleah Jackson to turn a late 6-5 deficit into what is perhaps Kankakee’s biggest win of the season. The Kays (14-8, 14-1 SAC) rallied for three runs in that final inning after seeing Bloom (12-10, 9-2) score three runs in the top of the seventh to go up 6-4. The victory gave Kankakee the series win over Bloom this season and put them in great position to win the Southland Athletic Conference title with three conference games left on the schedule. Bloom (9-2) has seven Southland games to play.

Kylie Cunningham led off the bottom of the seventh with a home run and finished 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs. Jackson was 3 for 4 with an RBI and a run while Landis was 3 for 4 with three runs.

Milford-Cissna Park 5, Armstrong 4: With the Bearcats down to their final out Friday, Madisyn Laffoon laced a double to center field to drive in Olivia Diskin and Addison Lucht and give Milford-Cissna Park (13-9, 4-5 VVC) a walkoff win in Vermilion Valley Conference play. It was Laffoon’s only hit in the game while Lucht was 1 for 3 with a walk and two runs. Kami Muehling was 1 for 4 with a run and picked up the win in the circle.

Herscher 3, Dwight 2: Lilly Tucek went the distance on the road Friday in what was the longest game of the season for the Tigers (15-11). She pitched all 11 innings in what was the second straight extra-inning game for the team, allowing eight hits and two runs, both in the third inning. RyLyn Adams was 4 for 6 with five steals and two runs in the game, including the game-winning run in the top of the 11th. She singled with one out, stole second, stole third and then scored on a sac fly from Addy Whitaker, who finished 1 for 5 with a double and two RBIs.

Iroquois West 4, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2: The Raiders (8-13, 2-6 VVC) snapped a five-game conference losing streak with a road win Friday. They scored twice in the top of the seventh on a pair of bunts, one resulting in an error, to take the lead late. Amelia Scharp was 2 for 4 with a double, an RBI and two runs. Autumn Miller allowed just four hits and two runs over seven innings while striking out six batters.

Watseka 2, Fisher 1: Watseka (9-12) extended its late-season winning streak to seven games with a nonconference victory at home Friday. Christa Holohan was 2 for 3 with a home run, a double, two RBIs and a run. Her double in the third tied the game and her solo home run in the sixth gave the Warriors their first lead. Noelle Schroeder was 2 for 3 with a run. Sarah Parsons allowed six hits over seven one-run innings.

Morris 12, Wilmington 6: Morris broke a 5-5 tie with a run in the bottom of the fifth and then added six in the sixth to hand Wilmington (19-6) a nonconference loss. Molly Southall was 3 for 4 with two doubles, an RBI, three runs and two steals in the loss while Keeley Walsh was 3 for 4 with an RBI and a run.

Seneca 12, Manteno 1: The Panthers (17-5) became the latest team to fall to an unbeaten Seneca team that won its 26th straight game to open the season on Friday. Jaz Manau was 1 for 2 with a solo home run for Manteno while Sophie Peterson was 1 for 2 with a double and Amiya Carlile was 1 for 2 with a single.

Baseball

Stagg 9, Bradley-Bourbonnais 4: The Boilermakers (16-12, 4-7 SWSC) took a SouthWest Suburban Conference loss on the road Friday to a Stagg team that had dropped its first 10 SWSC games of the season. Eric Rainbolt was 2 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs while Jace Boudreau and Ajae Konik were each 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Herscher 11, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 6: A six-run sixth inning proved to be the difference for visiting Herscher (26-5). Logan Egerton was 4 for 5 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs. Payten Young and Cam Baker each had two-hit days, with Young scoring and Baker driving in a run.

Milford 3, Armstrong 1: Aiden Frerich’s two-run home run in the sixth inning broke a 1-1 tie and gave Milford (12-14, 5-4 Vermilion Valley Conference) a thrilling conference win. Beau Wright allowed an earned run on three hits, a walk and nine strikeouts in four innings. Aiden Bell threw two scoreless innings to earn the win in relief before Cohen Cheever scored the save with a perfect seventh.

Watseka 23, Schlarman 9: Three players had five RBIs apiece Friday as the Warriors (7-13, 4-5 VVC) picked up a Vermilion Valley Conference win on the road. Payton Schaumburg was 3 for 6 with a triple, a double, five RBIs and three runs. Andrew Shoemaker was 3 for 6 with two doubles, five RBIs and four runs while Quinn Starkey was 4 for 6 with five RBIs and three runs.

Reed-Custer 17, Seneca 1: A five-run first, eight-run second and four-run third were more than enough runs for the Comets (15-10) to earn a four-inning road win. Landen Robinson was 3 for 4 with a home run, a double, four RBIs and two runs. Joe Bembenek was 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and three runs. Kaiden Klein pitched a two-hitter, allowing an earned run in a complete game.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 10, Iroquois West 4: The Raiders (9-12, 4-6 VVC) dropped their third straight conference game on the road Friday. They had four hits as a team, with Landon Kraft going 3 for 4 with two runs and a steal. Wyatt Breen was 1 for 3 with two RBIs.

Bloom 10, Momence 3: Jackson Ford was 2 for 3 with a double, an RBI and a run Friday in a losing effort for Momence (6-11) at home. Brogan Halpin was 2 for 3 with a walk while Nick Charbonneau was 1 for 4 with an RBI.

Girls soccer

Kankakee 6, Thornwood 2: No individual stats were available for the Kays (15-6, 10-1 Southland Athletic Conference).

Herscher 5, Westminster Christian 1: The Tigers (15-3-2) closed out the regular season Friday with a win on the road, their third win in a row. Gianni Jaime scored two goals for Herscher while Gianna High, Sophie Venckauskas and Brooke King each had one. Venckauskas had two assists. High, Addie Wilkins and Austin VonRhein each had one.

Reed-Custer 7, Morris 0: Hailey Compton scored five goals on Friday as the Comets (9-6) closed out the regular season with a win. Gwen Stewart added two goals.