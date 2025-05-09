‘Hooray Bourbonnais!’ kicks off village’s 150th birthday

The Village of Bourbonnais' free Sesquicentennial kickoff event, "Hooray, Bourbonnais!" is set for Saturday, May 17, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at The Grove at Goselin Park. (Provided by Village of Bourbonnais/Matt Cashore/Matt Cashore)

BOURBONNAIS — The village of Bourbonnais kicks off its sesquicentennial celebration next weekend with “Hooray, Bourbonnais!”.

The free-to-the-public celebration will be held on Saturday, May 17, from 6 to 10 p.m. at The Grove at Goselin Park, 700 Main St. NW.

The village was incorporated in 1875.

The event was originally planned as a formal outdoor gala, according to a press release.

“As a village that values engagement, we listened to our community and wanted to provide all residents with the opportunity to celebrate 150 years, together,” Lindy Casey, Marketing & Public Engagement Manager for the village of Bourbonnais, said.

“As we navigate the end of our first year of programming and events at The Grove, we have learned a lot and there is much still to be learned about the amazing dynamics of the new outdoor hub in Bourbonnais.

“We are grateful by our community’s overwhelming and positive response to the space they helped create and look forward to kicking off the Sesquicentennial next Saturday, May 17.”

The outdoor event will feature:

• A free live concert by Spoken Four, part of the acclaimed Maggie Speaks band;

• A cash bar provided by Flight 102 Whiskey & Wine Bar;

• Catered cuisine available for purchase from Crème of the Crop food truck.

Local businesses and organizations interested in sponsoring a sesquicentennial event may contact Lindy Casey, Marketing & Public Engagement Manager for the village of Bourbonnais, at 815-937-3570 or email: bourbonnais@villageofbourbonnais.com.

Additional sesquicentennial events include an outdoor concert at Bourbonnais Food Truck Fest, a Family Fun Day, a French Heritage Weekend and more.

Friendship Festival

Fifty years ago, the village celebrated its 125th birthday with a summer festival.

That festival was the beginning of the annual Friendship Festival, which will celebrate its golden anniversary in June.

The beginning

In 1875, a referendum was held to allow for incorporation of the community, according to the Village of Bourbonnais website.

Following approval of the referendum, an election was held that May of 1875 for the first Village Board.

George R. LeTourneau was elected as the Village’s first Mayor, with Board members Francois Sequin, Joseph Legris, Alexis Gosselin, P.L. Monast, Alex LaMontagne, Joseph Goulet, Jacob Thyfault and Len Bessette, according to the village’s website.