Beecher’s Taylor Norkus no-hits Peotone: Daily Journal Wednesday roundup

Softball

Beecher 2, Peotone 0: Taylor Norkus struck out 15 and walked just one in her no-hitter to propel the Bobcats (27-1) in a pitchers’ duel against Sophie Klawitter and Peotone (12-11).

The Bobcats scored both of their runs in the top of the sixth on Ava Lorenzatti’s home run Ava Olson’s run on an error after reaching base with a single. Klawitter allowed an earned run on three hits, a walk and 15 strikeouts in a complete game.

Bishop McNamara 14, Chicago Christian 8: After falling behind 6-5 through a wild first inning, the Fightin’ Irish 14-4, 12-0 Chicagoland Christian Conference) clinched their second straight conference title with a late offensive storm.

Analeah Ramirez and Gabby Burnett each had three-hit days. Ramirez drove in a pair and scored three runs while Burnett drove in a run and scored a pair. Teagan McCue, Bridget Bertrand, Camille Czako and Reagan Kaner had two hits apiece. Joslynn Dole pitched a complete game and allowed five earned runs on 10 hits, three walks and five strikeouts.

Watseka 8, Donovan 4: The Warriors (7-12) put together a five-run top of the seventh to turn a one-run deficit into a four-run win, all of those runs unearned after a pair of Donovan (7-10) errors. Emma Klopp’s three-hit day included a double and an RBI. Christa Holohan was 2 for 4 with a double, four RBIs and a run. Sarah Parsons also had a pair of hits and scored. She also allowed four earned runs on seven hits, three walks and seven strikeouts in a complete game.

Chloe Ponton had a pair of hits and scored to lead the Donovan offense. Jenna Schermann singled and drove in three. Laylah Lou Walters tossed a complete game, allowing three earned runs on 10 hits, two walks and eight strikeouts.

Fisher 2, Milford-Cissna Park 1: Despite a valiant two-hitter in the circle from Kami Muehling, the Bearcats fell to 12-9 after the Bunnies got the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh. Muehling singled and scored the lone M-CP run while allowing two earned runs on two hits, six walks and three strikeouts in a complete game.

Baseball

Kankakee 12, Thornridge 2: The Kays (8-14, 8-9 Southland Athletic Conference) scored seven runs in the first and never looked back in Wednesday’s three-inning win, drawing eight walks to go with seven hits. Byron Wills was 2 for 3 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs. Parker Zubrys had an RBI double and scored. Bryce Arceneaux had an RBI single and scored. Alexander Grill allowed an earned run over two hitless innings before Zach Wright allowed an earned run on a hit in the third.

Peotone 2, Beecher 1: A two-run home run from Ruben Velasco brought home Tyler Leitelt in the bottom of the first, the final runs scored of the game. Josh Barta paced Peotone (9-15) on the mound, allowing an earned run on five hits, two walks and seven strikeouts in a complete game.

Nolen Lane singled and scored the lone Beecher (10-14) run in the top of the first. Santino Imhof allowed two earned runs on four hits, two walks and nine strikeouts in a complete game.

Lockport 5, Bradley-Bourbonnais 2: Immediately after the Boilermakers (16-10, 4-6 SouthWest Suburban Conference) plated a pair in the bottom of the fourth to knot things at 2-2, the Porters got those two runs back in the top of the fifth to cruise to an SWSC sweep.

Mason Shaul doubled twice and scored. Cody Freitas singled and scored. Ty Alderson had an RBI single and Eric Rainbolt added a sacrifice fly. Liam Martin allowed four runs (three earned) on eight hits, two walks and a strikeout over 4⅓ innings.

Armstrong 8, Watseka 7: Armstrong scored all eight of its runs in the last two innings, including three in the seventh to walk off the Warriors (6-12, 3-4 Vermilion Valley Conference). Frankie Shervino allowed four hits, four walks and struck out five in five shutout innings. Andrew Shoemaker and Payton Schamuburg were each 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs.

St. Joseph-Ogden 12, Milford 11 (10 inn.): The Bearcats (11-14) dropped an extra-inning heartbreaker Wednesday. Gage Vogel and Caleb Clutteur had three hits apiece, with Vogel adding a run and RBI apiece and Clutteur adding three RBIs and two runs. Colt Halpin singled, doubled and drove in a pair.

Schlarman 10, Cissna Park 4: Cissna Park (2-16, 1-9 VVC) fell behind 6-0 after the top of the second and never quite recovered. Joah Henrichs was 2 for 2 with a double, an RBI and two runs. Jace Comstock also had two hits.

Girls track and field

Southland Athletic Conference championships: Kankakee repeated as Southland champions at Wednesday’s conference meet hosted by Bloom. Individually, the Kays scored gold from Trinity Noble in the 100 m (12.23 s) and Essence Bell in the 200 (25.61). The 4x100 team of DaMarianna Tooles, Bell, Noble and Naomi Bey-Osborne (47.69) won gold, as did the 4x200 team of Tools, Noble, Ki’Asia Wilson and Bell (1:42.15).

Chicagoland Christian Conference championships: Bishop McNamara scored a seventh-place team finish with 27 points at Chicago Christian Wednesday. Jersey Slone was champion in the long jump (4.97 m).

Girls soccer

Beecher 9, Crete-Monee 0: The Bobcats (11-11, 5-5 Southland Athletic Conference) got to .500 in conference play and on the season with their shutout win. No individual stats were available.

Bloom 4, Kankakee 0: No stats were available for the Kays (14-6, 9-1 Southland).