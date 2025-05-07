Alleged beating suspect indicted by Kankakee County grand jury

KANKAKEE — The woman accused of critically injuring a man during an alleged attack outside a Bradley business last month was indicted by a Kankakee County grand jury last week.

According to court records, 36-year-old Rosa L. Alejandre, of Momence, is charged with aggravated battery causing bodily harm and aggravated battery using a deadly weapon. Both are Class 3 felonies.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said a person convicted of the alleged offenses faces a prison sentence of 2 to 5 years.

The 23-year-old man remains hospitalized in a Chicago-area hospital. Bradley police said they continue to investigate the incident.

Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott ordered Alejandre to be detained following a detention hearing April 30.

According to court records, Bradshaw-Elliott ruled prosecutors proved by “clear and convincing evidence” that Alejandre poses a real and present threat to the victim and the community.

Bradshaw-Elliott ordered Alejandre to have no contact with the victim or his family.

The alleged attack occurred in the early morning hours of April 29 in the parking lot of an establishment in the 800 block of West Broadway Street.

Bradley police said they responded to a disturbance in the parking lot about 1:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, they were informed of an altercation that occurred. It was reported that the parties involved already left the scene, Bradley police said.

Kankakee police and Elite Ambulance Service later responded to a residence in the 500 block of South Evergreen Avenue in Kankakee in reference to a 23-year-old man who was unconscious and had a severe injury to the head, Bradley police said.

The man was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to a Chicago-area hospital for treatment, Bradley police said.