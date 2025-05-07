5 Things to Do in Kankakee County

1 - Planting Your Flower Containers: 1 p.m., Thursday, Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee. Kankakee Kultivators Garden Club member Ann Harms will be presenting a program on planting techniques for outdoor flower containers in the 3rd floor meeting room at the library. This program is free and open to the public. The club always welcomes new members, and the general membership meeting starts at noon prior to the program. For more information, visit facebook.com/kankakeekultivators.

2- Mental Health and Wellness Fest: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Saturday, Kankakee Farmers’ Market at 250 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. The Pledge for Life Partnership will be raising awareness for mental health and wellness with a festival during the Kankakee Farmers’ Market. Vendors will be sharing tools, tips and resources for supporting overall wellness with live music, local artists and activities for the whole family. The event is hosted in partnership with Riverside Healthcare, Project SUN, the Pledge for Life Youth Advisory Council, I-KAN Regional Office of Education and the Kankakee County Health Department in honor of May’s Mental Health Awareness Month. For more information, visit pledgeforlife.org.

3 - Wallflowers by Courtney Zimmerman: 2 - 8 p.m., Saturday, Knack Brewing & Fermentations, 789 S. McMullen Ave., Kankakee. Wallflowers is a temporary installation of a culmination of 100+ handmade ceramic flowers made by local artist Courtney Zimmerman. Each flower is one of a kind and made to hang on your wall to bring a little bit of life into your space. Flowers will be sold on site individually, but not picked up until the following week. There will be a food truck and a special beer release in celebration of this beautiful showcasing.

4 - “Mimosas & Melodies”: 4 p.m., Sunday, Governors State University’s The Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Parkway, University Park. The Center completes its 15th season of Opera Up Close and 29th season overall with a Mother’s Day celebration, Mimosas & Melodies. Audience members are invited to raise a glass and savor the sounds of a performance featuring a blend of opera, musical theatre, and art song. This special event brings together four exceptional opera singers for a program celebrating family, love, motherhood and the many flavors of life. A complimentary personalized charcuterie board and mimosa are included with ticket purchase. The on-stage bar is open throughout the performance.

Tickets are $50 and may be purchased by calling 708-235-2222 or visiting CenterTickets.net, or at the box office during open hours or two hours prior the performance. Discounts are available for students, children, seniors 65+ and groups of 10+. Parking is free.

5 - Celebrate Mother’s Day : all day, Sunday, Everywhere! Whether celebrating looks like treating mom to brunch or enjoying springtime activities, the area has many options to offer for those spending their day alongside or in remembrance of their mothers. Happy Mother’s Day to all!

This list is part of Shaw Local’s “5 Things to Do” feature. Submit your events for consideration to The Daily Journal’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/daily-journal/local-events.

To read more, go to shawlocal.com/tags/5-things-to-do or check out The Scene, our entertainment section, at shawlocal.com/thescene.