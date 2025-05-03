Lydia Hammond walks it off for Bradley-Bourbonnais softball: Friday’s Daily Journal roundup

Softball

Bradley-Bourbonnais 1, Benet 0: Lydia Hammond’s two-hit, 13-strikeout shutout allowed the Boilermakers (14-8-1) to win the first game of their host Battle at the Brickyard after Hammond herself hit a walk-off double to score Bristol Schriefer in the bottom of the ninth.

Herscher 10, Gardner-South Wilmington 7: The Tigers (14-9) were down 7-1 before a six-run fifth turned the tide. Keira Ahramovich was 2 for 3 with a double, three RBIs and a run. RyLyn Adams and Anistin Hackley each had two hits as well, with Adams scoring three runs. Hackley allowed five earned runs on eight hits, nine walks and six strikeouts in a complete game.

Maddie Simms and Kayla Schueber each had three hits for the Panthers (13-9). Schueber had four RBIs and Simms scored twice. Liv Siano had an RBI triple and scored twice.

Donovan 12, St. Anne 1: Donovan improved to 7-8 and 4-5 in the River Valley Conference by plating five first-inning runs and never looking back. Bailey Henneike was 3 for 4 with a home run, three runs and three RBIs. Chloe Ponton hit a solo homer. Lily Anderson was 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI. Laylah Lou Walters went the distance in the circle, allowing an earned run on five hits, two walks and six strikeouts.

Jovi Kunsch had an RBI triple for the Cardinals (2-9, 1-5).

Watseka 14, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 3: Sarah Parsons was spotted plenty of run support Friday, as she allowed three unearned runs on two hits, a walk and four strikeouts in a six-inning complete game for the Warriors (4-12, 1-4 VVC). Parsons also had three hits and scored three runs. Emma Klopp was 3 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and three runs. Christa Holohan was 2 for 3 with a double, three runs and three RBIs.

Bismarck-Henning 8, Milford-Cissna Park 3: The Bearcats (11-8, 2-5 VVC) totaled 11 hits, but could only push across three runs Friday. Lillie Harris was 3 for 4 with a pair of RBIs. Addison Lucht doubled and scored twice. Just two of the eight runs Kami Muehling allowed were earned in her complete game.

Armstrong 13, Iroquois West 3: The Raiders fell to 6-11 and 1-4 in the VVC Friday. Amelia Scharp, Jordyn Meents and Autumn Miller had two hits apiece, with Meents scoring twice and Miller driving in a pair.

Baseball

Bishop McNamara 2, Aurora Christian 1: Coen Demack’s fourth-inning single scored Braylon Ricketts for the go-ahead run in the first of two five-inning games between the Chicagoland Christian Conference rivals. Callaghan O’Connor’s first-inning RBI single brought Jacob Lotz home. Preston Payne allowed an earned run on six hits, a walk and seven strikeouts in a complete game.

Bishop McNamara 7, Aurora Christian 2: The Fightin’ Irish improved to 15-6 and 8-3 in the CCC with Friday’s sweep. Jacob Lotz was 2 for 3 with a double, three RBIs and a run. Callaghan O’Connor was 2 for 3 with an RBI at the plate. On the mound, he threw all five innings, allowing two earned runs on seven hits, a walk and five strikeouts.

Herscher 4, Beecher 0: Herscher improved to 22-4 behind Brock Berns’ five-hit shutout Friday. Berns also doubled for the games’ lone extra-base hit. Gaige Brown had an RBI single and scored. Logan Egerton added an RBI single.

Steven Fezler pitched a complete game for the Bobcats (9-11), allowing four earned runs on five hits, five walks and a strikeout.

Peotone 12, Hillcrest 2: The Blue Devils (8-13) scored five runs in the second and five more in the fifth to earn a 10-run rule win. Joe Hasse was 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs. Andrew Barta had a three-hit day that included a run and an RBI. Josh Barta and Tyler Leitelt each had two hits, two runs and an RBI. Lincoln Tierney allowed two runs (one earned) in a four-hit complete game.

Watseka 4, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 3: A two-run top of the second wound up being the difference for the Warriors (5-10). Andrew Shoemaker was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Austin Morris and James Newell each had two hits and scored a run. Ethan Price went 4 ⅔ innings, allowing three runs (one earned) on two hits, five walks and six strikeouts.

Iroquois West 7, Armstrong 4: The Raiders improved to 9-9 and 3-4 in the Vermilion Valley Conference Friday. Rylan Pfeifer was 3 for 5 with two runs and an RBI. Izzy Alvarez was 2 for 3 with a double, three runs and an RBI. Mario Andrade had a two-run single and scored. Pfeifer pitched the first four innings, allowing two earned runs on three hits, seven walks and four strikeouts.

Dwight 7, Gardner-South Wilmington 0: The Millettes combined for all three of the Gardner-South Wilmington (6-11) hits Friday. Reed was 2 for 4 and also allowed four unearned runs on four hits, a walk and three strikeouts in three innings. Ryan Millette was 1 for 3.

Bismarck-Henning 8, Milford 4: The Bearcats slipped to 10-11 and 3-4 in the VVC. Gage Vogel doubled and scored. Hixon Lafond singled and scored. Lucas Summers allowed four earned runs on four hits, a walk and two strikeouts in 4 ⅓ innings.

Oakwood 17, Cissna Park 0: Skyler Estay, Jream Renteria and Austin Kaeb had hits for Cissna Park (2-15, 1-9 VVC).

Girls soccer

Kankakee 3, Beecher 1: The Kays stayed perfect in Southland Athletic Conference play, improving to 13-5 (8-0). No individual stats were immediately available for either team. Beecher fell to 10-10 (4-4).

Wilmington 9, Rich Township 0: Alaina Clark had quite a day, finishing with four goals and three assists to power the Wildcats (5-8). Addison Van Duyne, Kailyn Motykowski, Audrey Powlick and Hannah Basinger also scored, and Mayah Sanchez had an assist.