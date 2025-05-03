Kankakee County NAACP Youth Council elects new leadership

The Kankakee County NAACP Youth Council held elections Monday to appoint its new leadership team. This is a pivotal step in the council’s revitalization efforts after its relaunch earlier this year.

The council’s renewal has been led by youth adviser Veronica Irish, alongside dedicated co-advisers Frances Noble, Sheree McDaye-Harwell and Nikeda Webb. Together, they have worked to reestablish a foundation focused on empowering youth.

Open to individuals ages 10 to 20, the youth council is committed to fostering leadership development, encouraging civic engagement and promoting community service. With its newly elected officers, the council wants to expand its impact and deepen youth involvement throughout Kankakee County.

Ongoing meetings and programming will continue to provide young leaders with opportunities to contribute to positive change in their communities.