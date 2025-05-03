Birth announcements

Ascension St. Mary

Aquarius Fane, Bourbonnais, girl, Alina Genesis-Faith, April 11, first child.

Charles Adams and Samantha Rigsby, Kankakee, boy, Cameron Lee Jo, April 23, sixth child.

Nick Coon and Kalyn Alberts, Ashkum, boy, Luke Andrew, April 23, first child.

Brandon Daniel and Maricela Gonzalez, Kankakee, Orla Mae, April 23, second child.

Aurora Schmidt, Manteno, boy, Archer James, April 26, first child.

Riverside Medical Center

Jahees Roby and Angela Perez, Watseka, girl, Anahli, April 20, second child.

Joseph and Michaela Mantarian, Bourbonnais, girl, Eloise James, April 21, first child. The mother is the former Michaela Maris.

Danilo Lebron and Wanda De Los Santos, Kankakee, boy, Dylan Hannier, April 22, third child.

Jayson and Carrie Groff, Irwin, boy, Briggs Michael, April 23, fourth child.

Ciera Hays, Reddick, girl, Atlas Ray, April 23, first child.

Aric Arseneau and Madison Norvell, Kankakee, boy, Joseph Gregory, April 23, first child.

Dylan Spry and Sarah Schneider, Kankakee, boy, Zeke Evan, April 23, third child.

Austin and Ashley Trudeau, Martinton, boy, Wrett Eric, April 23, first child. The mother is the former Ashley Kelly.

Timothy Craft and Olivia Johnson, Kankakee, boy, Benjamin Isaac, April 24.

Christopher and Alexandria De La Rosa, Kankakee, boy, Griffin Eladio, April 24, second child.

Dillon Myslinski and Stephanie Molina, St. Anne, girl, Kylie Diane, April 25, second child.

Mark and Melissa Heikkila, Kankakee, girl, Luna Lorelle, April 25, second child.

Michael Bedoya and Lauren Watters-Bedoya, Kankakee, boy, Beau Ernesto Joshua, April 26, second child.

Larry and Alexanderea Jackson, Monee, boy, Larry Otis III, April 26, second child.

Hector Jr. and Jaahay Reyes, Kankakee, boy, Adriel Ruben, April 26, third child.

Brian Keohane Jr. and Brenna Zimmerman, Fairbury, boy, Bentley James, April 27, first child.

Noah and Angelico Lalumendre, Diamond, girl, Millie Jayne, April 28, first child.